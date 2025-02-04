OSU-Cascades Experts Explore the Golf Swing & Movement Science

(OSU-Cascades will host a presentation on March 19 at the Bend Golf Club that explores the connection between body movement and the efficiency of a golfer’s swing | Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a presentation on March 19 that explores the connection between body movement and the efficiency of a golfer’s swing.

Peter Schrey, a physical therapist and clinical assistant professor in OSU-Cascades’ Doctor of Physical Therapy program, will share the Titleist Performance Institute’s foundational biomechanical concepts and how they can help improve your swing, help you avoid injury and understand when to seek treatment.

The event will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Bend Golf Club at 61045 Country Club Drive in Bend. The event is free, but registration is required. Complimentary appetizers will be available and there will be a no-host bar serving beer and wine.

TPI is an organization dedicated to the study of how the human body performs in relation to the golf swing.

Schrey’s physical therapy career has been devoted to orthopedics and sports therapy. He is certified in orthopedics and strength and conditioning, and has volunteered with sports medicine teams that supported athletes during U.S. Olympic Trials and at world athletic championships. He received his Doctorate of Physical Therapy from Regis University.

Schrey will be joined by alumni of OSU-Cascades’ Doctorate of Physical Therapy program who practice physical therapy in Bend. Michael Hernandez is co-owner of PhysioFIT and certified by TPI. Loryn Studer works at Academy West and focuses on breathing and performance. Caitlin Sears works at Therapy Works and specializes in back pain and yoga.

The event is supported with a gift from C.A. Cosgrove.

To register for the event, visit beav.es/TPI-golf. For accommodations for disabilities contact 541-322-3100 or events@osucascades.edu.

