OSU-Cascades Hosts OSU Ukraine, Russia Expert for Science Pub Talk

The history, challenges and possible outcomes of the war in Ukraine will be the topic of Oregon State University – Cascades Science Pub, titled The Situation in Ukraine, on September 17.

Sarah Henderson, an associate professor of political science in Oregon State’s School of Public Policy in the College of Liberal Arts is an expert on Russia and Eastern Europe. She will share the events and circumstances that led to the ongoing conflict, as well as the toll on the Eastern European country and how international political challenges have increased as the war has waged on.

She will also explore the impact of sanctions against Russia and of international support for Ukraine, as well as the challenges and opportunities that might lead to peace.

Henderson teaches political science classes, including in Russian politics, democracy and autocracy, developing nations, and international development policy. Her research revolves around questions related to Russian politics, as well as the topic of gender and politics globally.

Her interest in Russia developed as a senior in high school when she moved with her parents, who were working on a research grant centered in then East Germany, to East Berlin. Since then, Henderson has devoted her career to Russian politics and the country’s economy, conducting research across Russia, from the Arctic Circle to the Caucasus to the Russian Far East. She earned a master’s and doctorate degree in political science from the University of Colorado, Boulder.

The Science Pub will take place from 5:30-7:15pm in the Charles McGrath Family Atrium in Edward J. Ray Hall at OSU-Cascades. Doors open at 5:30pm for networking and dining with the presentation to follow at 6pm.

Registration is required and on-campus parking is free.

The event is $22 per person, which includes a light, pub-style, pre-lecture dinner. The no-host bar will offer beer, wine, cider and soft drinks.

To register, visit OSUcascades.edu/event-registration. Space is limited to 120 attendees.

OSU-Cascades employees and students should contact events@osucacades.edu for tickets.

For accommodations for disabilities contact 541-322-3100 or events@osucascades.edu.

