OSU-Cascades Putting-Golf Tournament May 16

(Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

This annual putting tournament celebrates spring in Central Oregon and the growing community of alumni, students and community members who support OSU-Cascades’ mission, and its physical and academic expansion.

All levels of players are welcome, from first-time players to seasoned golfers.

In addition to fun and camaraderie, players will enjoy the friendly 18-hole putting tournament, hearing from OSU-Cascades’ leaders and a lunch reception.

Student Emergency Fund

There are more students with high financial need at OSU-Cascades than the national average. Your support assists students who are experiencing unexpected financial hardship that interferes with academic progress. The emergency fund can help with textbooks, transportation, rent and other essential needs, helping students stay on track to complete their degree.

May 16, 2025
9am Shotgun Start
11:30am Reception
Eagle Crest Resort, Redmond

Sponsors Welcome

Deepen your impact for OSU-Cascades students while gaining valuable visibility for your organization! Hole sponsorships start at $500, with the cost of the exclusive Presenting sponsorship at $5,000.

osucascades.edu

