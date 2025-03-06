OSU-Cascades Science Pub: When Highways & Wildlife Collide

(Graphic courtesy of OSU-Cascasdes)

When Worlds Collide: Highways and Wildlife Crossings

As human development expands, animals need more assistance crossing busy roads.

About the Topic

A talented deployer of remote cameras, researcher Corrinne Dombrowski will explore with you how highways can disconnect wildlife—deer, elk, badgers, bobcats and more—from food sources and habitats. She’ll share her work with state agency partners to monitor wildlife crossing structures along the U.S. Highway 97 corridor, and how the results are helping prioritize crossing structures throughout the state.

About the Presenter

Corrinne Dombrowski is a wildlife biologist and research analyst in the OSU-Cascades Human and Ecosystem Resilience and Sustainability Lab, where she leads the Wildlife Connectivity Hub. Dombrowski began her work with the HERS Lab as an undergraduate studying natural resources at OSU-Cascades. She earned a graduate certificate in wildlife and wildlands science and management, and a master’s degree in environmental science, both from OSU.

March 18

5:30pm Pub-style dinner

6-7:15pm Presentation, Q&A

Charles McGrath Family Atrium, Edward J. Ray Hall

OSU-Cascades

$22 per person

OSU-Cascades students free; Faculty/Staff $10

osucascades.edu