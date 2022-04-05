OSU-Cascades Summer Academy for High School Students Open for Registration

(OSU-Cascades Summer Academy, August 2019 | Photo by Rob Kerr / OSU-Cascades)

Registration is open for the Summer Academy at Oregon State University – Cascades, an annual program for high school students that includes classes, outdoor recreation experiences in Central Oregon and an introduction to campus life.

The Summer Academy is a five-day, in-person program led by OSU-Cascades faculty and other experts. It will be offered July 31 to August 5 and August 14-19. The program is for incoming and current high school students. Both day and overnight options are available.

Participants who successfully complete the Summer Academy will receive a $500 OSU-Cascades scholarship to be used the fall immediately after high school graduation.

Participants will select from four academic tracks:

An Art+Media+Tech option introduces students to traditional and digital art tools including drawing, printmaking, graphic design and interactive media. Participants will explore contemporary art through various media and experiment with different approaches to an art project. Andrew Lorish, an instructor and the coordinator of OSU-Cascades degree programs in art, and in art, media and technology, will lead the track.

option introduces students to traditional and digital art tools including drawing, printmaking, graphic design and interactive media. Participants will explore contemporary art through various media and experiment with different approaches to an art project. Andrew Lorish, an instructor and the coordinator of OSU-Cascades degree programs in art, and in art, media and technology, will lead the track. The Business Beavs in Action track will expose participants to business concepts while engaging in a team-based, hands-on project to develop a business product. Students will hear from local business representatives on topics from motivation to networking. They’ll also work in the OSU-Cascades makerspace to understand how to take a product from concept to prototype stage. Kim Vierra, an instructor and student engagement program manager in the business program at OSU-Cascades, will lead the track.

track will expose participants to business concepts while engaging in a team-based, hands-on project to develop a business product. Students will hear from local business representatives on topics from motivation to networking. They’ll also work in the OSU-Cascades makerspace to understand how to take a product from concept to prototype stage. Kim Vierra, an instructor and student engagement program manager in the business program at OSU-Cascades, will lead the track. The Invention! Community! Connection! track will encourage students to tap into their problem-solving and creative abilities to address a challenge in the local community. Students will learn research skills as they determine the source of a problem and work together in the classroom and makerspace to determine the best solution. Emily Nicholson, a program coordinator in OSU’s Precollege Programs, will lead the track.

track will encourage students to tap into their problem-solving and creative abilities to address a challenge in the local community. Students will learn research skills as they determine the source of a problem and work together in the classroom and makerspace to determine the best solution. Emily Nicholson, a program coordinator in OSU’s Precollege Programs, will lead the track. The Tourism, Recreation and Adventure Leadership track will expose students to the planning, preparation and on-site leadership needed to successfully execute outdoor adventures. Participants will learn about effective decision-making, as well as safety considerations and planning in an outdoor environment. Alison Lay Cranston, an instructor in the tourism, recreation and adventure leadership and natural resources programs, will lead the track.

Participants will learn about the college search and the college application process from OSU-Cascades admissions staff. They will also learn about support and activities for OSU-Cascades students outside of the classroom, including career services, financial aid and scholarships, health and wellness programs, and student life offerings.

Afternoon outdoor recreation offerings will be led by trained student members of Cascades Adventures, an OSU-Cascades recreation program, and include activities such as rock climbing and floating the Deschutes River.

OSU-Cascades students will serve as counselors during the academy and support participants as they complete the program.

Space in the Summer Academy is limited. Registration is $675 for the day option and $945 for the overnight option. Fees cover classes and supplies, recreation activities, guides and equipment, outing transportation, and lunch and snacks daily. Five nights of accommodation in the student residence hall are covered for overnighters.

Financial assistance is available through a grant from the Oregon Community Foundation.

OSUcascades.edu/summeracademy • events@osucascades.edu