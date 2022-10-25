OSU-Cascades to Host Public Meeting on Federal Grant Proposal

Oregon State University – Cascades will host a public meeting to gather input on a proposal for an Environmental Protection Agency grant to remediate a portion of a former county demolition landfill in preparation for the first phase of development of a future campus innovation district.

The meeting will take place via webinar from 5-7pm on November 9.

The planned innovation district will bring researchers and businesses together to accelerate technology development and contribute to the regional economy.

The deadline for public comment is November 17. Comment can be submitted during the webinar, via the online form or by mail. To learn webinar details or how to submit a comment visit osucascades.edu/epa-proposal.

Comments can be mailed to OSU-Cascades, Planning Office, 1500 SW Chandler Ave., Bend, OR 97702.

For information, contact 541-322-3100 or info@osucascades.edu.

osucascades.edu