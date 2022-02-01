OSU-Cascades to Launch Degrees in Economics, Political Science

Oregon State University – Cascades will offer new bachelor’s degrees in economics and political science beginning fall 2022. The degree programs were approved by the OSU Board of Trustees on Friday.

“The new degree programs in economics and political science will attract students seeking careers in business and finance, public policy and government and law and help them develop the critical skills needed to address some of society’s biggest challenges” said Interim Vice President Andrew Ketsdever.

The new majors will leverage courses already offered at OSU-Cascades, as well as faculty expertise. Students will be able to pursue a Bachelor of Arts or a Bachelor of Science degree in either major.

The economics degree curriculum includes courses in economic theory, micro and macroeconomics and public policy, as well as subjects that build skills in oral and written communication, and in quantitative analysis. Students will select from specialized options within the program including general economics; law, economics and policy; managerial economics; and mathematical economics.

In the political science program students will take foundational courses in U.S. government and politics, international relations and political thought, as well as persuasive writing and speaking. They will also discuss and debate current world events. Program options in political science include environmental and energy politics; international affairs; and law and politics.

OSU-Cascades also offers a minor in political science.

Students studying in these new degree programs will be encouraged to pursue internship, undergraduate research and other educational opportunities beyond the classroom, including with organizations based in Central Oregon.

The degrees are offered through OSU’s College of Liberal arts. Other degree programs at OSU-Cascades offered through the College of Liberal Arts include American Studies; Art; Arts, Media and Technology; Liberal Studies; Psychology; and Social Science.

Implementation of the new degree programs are pending support by the Oregon public universities’ provost council and the state Higher Education Coordinating Commission.