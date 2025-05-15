OSU Extension in Deschutes County is Hiring

Join Oregon State University Extension Service as our Deschutes County Administrative Office Manager.

Looking for a role where leadership, community impact, and career growth come together? This is more than just a job — it’s your next big move.

✔️ Full benefits: Medical, dental, vision

✔️ PERS retirement + paid vacation & holidays

✔️ Tuition reduction for eligible employees

✔️ Professional development opportunities

This key position leads operations for a dynamic office of 17 staff, manages fiscal systems, and builds vital connections between OSU Extension and our community.

We’re looking for someone with:

✔️ Experience in budgets & financial management

✔️Strong organizational & decision-making skills

✔️Tech savvy with a willingness to learn

✔️Excellent communication and stakeholder engagement

Apply by June 2, 2025: jobs.oregonstate.edu/postings/168431

Be part of something bigger. Shape the future with OSU Extension.

About OSU Extension:

The Oregon State University Extension Service shares research-based knowledge with people and communities in Oregon’s 36 counties. OSU Extension addresses issues that matter to urban and rural Oregonians. OSU Extension’s partnerships and programs contribute to a healthy, prosperous and sustainable future for Oregon.

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes