OSU Extension in Deschutes County to Hold Master Gardener Training in 2027

The Oregon State University Extension Service in Deschutes County is now accepting applications for the OSU Master Gardener™ Program in Central Oregon. The program targets those interested in becoming a trained VOLUNTEER who want to learn and share research-based gardening information. Training will be a hybrid with both online and in-person learning. Once you apply and have been accepted, you will be considered an OSU Master Gardene trainee. As a volunteer in training, you will participate in weekly hybrid (both in person and online combined) training conducted by qualified OSU Extension faculty and certified OSU Master Gardener. Training days occur once a week for 8 weeks. Please consider these dates when applying, given the requirement to attend a minimum of 7 classes. Unable to attend classes in person? Contact us for more information on a remote classroom option. Details for training in 2027:

Dates: In person classes will be held most Wednesdays, January 27-March 31, 2027

Time: 9:30am-2:30pm

Location: OSU/Deschutes County Extension Service, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond, OR

Cost: $280.00 and includes tuition and supplies. Partial scholarships are available, inquire within.

Application Deadline: December 31, 2026

Contact Us: 541-548-6088

More information at: https://extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/central/how-join