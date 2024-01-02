OSU Extension Updates & Reminders

NEW Newsletter

We have formed a partnership for Healthy Indoor Environments newsletter to help address practical questions and concerns. Click HERE for our first issue.

NEW in OSU Extension Catalog

Food to Fight Wildfires (infographic and infographic hybrid) was published yesterday! Please take a look when you can. We check the web page to see if you think it was useful. Your comments are very much appreciated.

extension.oregonstate.edu/catalog/pub/em-9419-food-fight-wildfires

5 Steps to Healthy Garden Produce During Wildfire Smoke (infographic), a partner publication was published in September, 2023.

extension.oregonstate.edu/catalog/pub/em-9397-5-steps-healthy-garden-produce-during-wildfire

Both are available in mobile-friendly formats, pdfs that can be viewed or downloaded for free and in Spanish. Print copies may be available at local OSU Extension offices. Scroll to the bottom of these web pages to give us some comments or suggestions! We love to hear from you!!!

Reminder

Sign up soon as we expect these opportunities to fill up before the deadlines!

Stress Less with Mindfulness class has a few more openings. Register by January 16 in person or January 21 online.

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/events/stress-less-mindfulness-redmond-4-part-series

Master Food Preserver volunteer training program is taking applications through February.

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes/announcements/apply-now-2024-osu-extension-master-food-preserver-volunteer-program.

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes