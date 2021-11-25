OSU Master Gardener Training

Applications for the OSU Master Gardener Program in Central Oregon are now available.

The program targets individuals interested in becoming a trained volunteer who wants to learn and share research-based gardening information. Program will be a hybrid training with both online and in-person learning. Online classroom training begins January 25-March 22, 2022, hands-on training at the OSU/Deschutes County Extension Service in Redmond through September.

Applications must be received no later than January 10. Cost will be $275 and includes tuition, text book and supplies. Partial scholarships are available. Only interested in classroom training? Ask us how.

extension.oregonstate.edu/mg/central/how-join