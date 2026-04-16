OSU Master Gardeners at 2026 Home & Garden Show

The Central Oregon chapter of OSU Master Gardeners will host an educational booth at the Central Oregon Builders Association’s 2026 Spring Home & Garden Show, offering attendees access to OSU‑trained volunteers and research‑based gardening information.

Throughout the weekend, Master Gardener volunteers will be available to answer questions, share proven horticultural practices, and connect visitors with reliable resources from OSU Extension and the Central Oregon Master Gardener Association. The exhibit is designed to support both new and experienced gardeners by emphasizing practical strategies for successfully gardening in Central Oregon’s challenging climate.

Date: Friday, May 1-Sunday, May 3, 2026

Time: Friday-Saturday: 10am-5pm, Sunday: 10am-4pm

Location: Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center, 3800 SW Airport Way, Redmond

Cost: Free Admission & Parking

extension.oregonstate.edu/deschutes