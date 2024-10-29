OSU Satellite Data Expert to Speak at Science Pub Talk on Monitoring War Zones

(Graphic of satellite | Photo courtesy of OSU-Cascades)

The use of open satellite data to track the physical, environmental and humanitarian impacts in war-torn zones around the globe will be the topic of Oregon State University – Cascades Science Pub titled Mapping War via Satellite on November 19.

Jamon Van Den Hoek, a leading remote sensing scientist and associate professor in the OSU College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, directs the Conflict Ecology Lab. Van Den Hoek will share how he and his team of geographers and environmental science experts have used open satellite data to map damage across the Gaza Strip during the Israel-Hamas War, pinpoint a large-scale burial after a massacre in Ethiopia and report on destruction in Ukraine since the onset of the conflict with Russia.

Van Den Hoek will also share how the team is developing new approaches to map refugee movements and environmental and climatic change in conflict zones.

The lab’s maps and data have been published in the New York Times, BBC, Al Jazeera and other global news outlets, and documented damage and refugee movements.

Van Den Hoek completed his doctorate in geography at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He was a NASA postdoctoral fellow at the Goddard Space Flight Center.

The Science Pub will take place from 5:30-7:15pm in the Charles McGrath Family Atrium in Edward J. Ray Hall at OSU-Cascades. Doors open at 5:30pm for networking and dining with the presentation to follow at 6pm.

Registration is required and on-campus parking is free.

The event is $22 per person, which includes a light, pub-style, pre-lecture dinner. The no-host bar will offer beer, wine, cider and soft drinks.

To register, visit osucascades.edu/science-pubs. Space is limited to 120 attendees.

OSU-Cascades employees and students should contact events@osucacades.edu for tickets.

For accommodations for disabilities contact 541-322-3100 or events@osucascades.edu.

