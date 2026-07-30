Our 24-Hour Pass Sale Starts NOW!

24-Hour Sale

15% Off All Passes

Starts: Thursday, July 30 at 11am PT

Ends: Friday, July 31 at 11am PT

Haven’t gotten your pass yet?

Then Bend Film Festival’s 24-Hour Pass Sale is your best chance to get the lowest price on passes. And it’s happening right NOW!

Save 15% on ALL pass levels.

The sale only runs from 11am, Thursday, July 30 to 11am, Friday, July 31.

So don’t dawdle. Because if you’re planning on getting a pass for the festival, unless you become a BendFilm member, this is your absolute best opportunity to get the best deal.

Come celebrate the finest in indie film with us at the 2026 Bend Film Festival!

That’s A Wrap!

CONGRATS to all our Summer Filmmaking Campers!

Both sessions of our Summer Filmmaking Camps have ended. We’re so proud of our young filmmakers!

They had lessons in screenwriting, directing, acting, cinematography, production design, sound, and editing.

And it all culminated with a screening at the new Central Library, where the list of films included: Brett The Threat, Detention, Middle School Murder, The Monster That Wears Prada, The Sunny’s, Home Run, T-Money, The Cupcake-Off and The Header.

We hope everyone had a blast as much as we did! And we look forward to seeing where these young filmmakers go next. Maybe to the Bend Film Festival?!

Introducing: Reel Talks

WATCH: Filmmakers on Filmmaking

We’ve just released the first in a series of videos featuring candid interviews from established filmmakers, recorded in between events during the 2025 Bend Film Festival.

This first video is called The Indie Hustle and features interviews with Dee Rees (Writer & Director), Elena Oxman (writer and director), and Juliet Berman (Producer). Available on YouTube, IG, Facebook, and TikTok.

Thank you, Kelly Bernard and @Glitch&Grit, for all your hard work in making this series a reality.

Stay tuned for more coming soon!

Can You Manage a Venue?

BendFilm is HIRING!

We’re looking for a venue manager to come join our Operations team. As the point of contact for audience, ticket, and ballot information, this position is key in ensuring festival operations run smoothly.

If this sounds like something within your wheelhouse, we’d love to review your application.

Come join the BendFilm Team and help us get ready for the 23rd annual Bend Film Festival, taking place October 7-11, 2026!

bendfilm.org