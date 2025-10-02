Our First Chair Auction is LIVE

The stoke is high, our First Chair Gala Online Auction is LIVE and you can jump in from anywhere! Bidding closes tonight at 7:20pm, so don’t miss your chance.

Here are just a few of the 65 amazing packages from local favorites to one-of-a-kind getaways. Here’s a peek at just a few you can bid on right now:

A two-night snowy retreat for two adults (plus up to two kids!) at Elk Lake Lodge, complete with cozy vintage cabin accommodations, roundtrip snowcat adventure, and Saturday breakfast and dinner included.

Hit the slopes with our very own Melodie Buell, OAS Education & Training Manager and PSIA-AASI National Team member. Typically, Melodie teaches adaptive lessons exclusively, but this rare package is open to anyone! Volunteers who have seen her in action and dreamed of getting personal tips? This is your chance. Your private half-day lesson will be tailored to your goals and capped with a $150 Brickhouse gift card.

You and seven guests get the world’s last Blockbuster all to yourselves for a nostalgic, after-hours movie night. Wander the aisles, snap photos, and watch your favorite flick surrounded by iconic blue-and-yellow rows.

Maybe you’ve had Emma Flynn as your OAS instructor or worked alongside her on the slopes, but what you may not know is that she’s also an incredibly talented artist. Emma has transformed two retired OAS bi-skis into a vibrant, one-of-a-kinda mural alive with OAS spirit and playful mountain touches. Get your hands on this unique piece of OAS history painted by Emma herself!

And that’s just the start, there are dozens more amazing adventures, experiences and treasures waiting!

Note: we are unable to ship prizes to winners- items must be picked up from the OAS office.

Please note that the First Chair Gala is completely sold out – but the online auction is your chance to join in on the fun and support OAS from everywhere!

Every remote bid helps elevate our fundraising efforts as we aim to reach our $350,000 goal. A huge thank you to our First Chair sponsors below for helping us launch strong, and to YOU for always showing up for OAS.

oregonadaptivesports.org