Our Fundraiser Headliners + Auditions This Weekend

Fundraiser Update
May 15, 1-4pm
Hosted by Bob Shaw, with special appearances from Mollie Tennent and Elizabeth Dreyfuss.
- Raffle
- Auction
- Lunch
- Entertainment
- And more!
Riverhouse on the Deschutes
3075 N Hwy.97
Bend, OR 97703
Tickets are $60 and include lunch
Act II — Our Second Stage
We are gearing up for our biggest fundraising campaign yet! The goal is a second stage for you. What will that look like?
Stage with 80+ seats — Green Room — Theatre Lighting and Sound Setup — Classrooms — Rehearsal Space — Studio Camera/Editing Facilities
Plus More Live Theatre:
Black Box Shows – Teen Theatre — Performing Arts Classes — Live Music — Dance — Music, Comedy, Movie Nights — Recitals — Local Rentals — New Artist Works
Summer Show News
Sylvia by A.R. Gurney
What is theatre if not for being able to adapt to the circumstances that are out of our control? Unfortunately, due to setbacks and conflicts, we have canceled our summer musical, Bare: A Pop Opera.
We hope to stage it at some point in the future, but for now we have decided to stage the play Sylvia in its stead.
With our timeline shortened, we have scheduled auditions for THIS Sunday and Monday — April 10-11. They will be held at Cascades Theatre. See details below.
This show is sure to warm the heart of every dog lover in Bend and the surrounding area… and we know there are at least a few of you!
Auditions
Sunday, April 10 —2-5pm
Monday, April 11 — 6-9pm
Cascades Theatre
148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend
Parts for six adults
Characters
SYLVIA: the dog (Age 18+)
GREG: the husband (40-50s)
KATE: the wife (40-50s)
LESLIE: the psychiatrist (male or female 50-75)
PHYLLIS: Kate’s friend (40-50s)
TOM: dog owner (Age 25+)
Sides will be provided at auditions
Rehearsals will begin in April. The show runs from June 10-June 26.
Audition Form