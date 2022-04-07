Our Fundraiser Headliners + Auditions This Weekend

Fundraiser Update

May 15, 1-4pm

Hosted by Bob Shaw, with special appearances from Mollie Tennent and Elizabeth Dreyfuss.

Raffle

Auction

Lunch

Entertainment

And more!

Riverhouse on the Deschutes

3075 N Hwy.97

Bend, OR 97703

Tickets are $60 and include lunch

Act II — Our Second Stage

We are gearing up for our biggest fundraising campaign yet! The goal is a second stage for you. What will that look like?

Stage with 80+ seats — Green Room — Theatre Lighting and Sound Setup — Classrooms — Rehearsal Space — Studio Camera/Editing Facilities

Plus More Live Theatre:

Black Box Shows – Teen Theatre — Performing Arts Classes — Live Music — Dance — Music, Comedy, Movie Nights — Recitals — Local Rentals — New Artist Works

Buy Tickets

Summer Show News

Sylvia by A.R. Gurney

What is theatre if not for being able to adapt to the circumstances that are out of our control? Unfortunately, due to setbacks and conflicts, we have canceled our summer musical, Bare: A Pop Opera.

We hope to stage it at some point in the future, but for now we have decided to stage the play Sylvia in its stead.

With our timeline shortened, we have scheduled auditions for THIS Sunday and Monday — April 10-11. They will be held at Cascades Theatre. See details below.

This show is sure to warm the heart of every dog lover in Bend and the surrounding area… and we know there are at least a few of you!

About the Show

Auditions

Sunday, April 10 —2-5pm

Monday, April 11 — 6-9pm

Cascades Theatre

148 NW Greenwood Ave., Bend

Parts for six adults

Characters

SYLVIA: the dog (Age 18+)

GREG: the husband (40-50s)

KATE: the wife (40-50s)

LESLIE: the psychiatrist (male or female 50-75)

PHYLLIS: Kate’s friend (40-50s)

TOM: dog owner (Age 25+)

Sides will be provided at auditions

Rehearsals will begin in April. The show runs from June 10-June 26.

Audition Form

cascadestheatrical.org