Our Students, Our Future

((L-R Back Row) Jamie Goldman, Michele Emery, Sara Odendahl (L-R Front Row) Britta Pells, Presley Quon (from Mt. Bachelor), and Anne Westerhoff | Photo courtesy of Bend-La Pine Education Foundation)

Founded in 1988, the Bend-La Pine Education Foundation is an independent, nonprofit organization made up of parents, community leaders, educators, and citizens. United by a shared commitment, we believe that maintaining a strong and dynamic public school system is vital to the social and economic health of the community.

Through the generosity of local business leaders, foundation partners, and individual donors, we invest in classrooms and students through Classroom Enrichment Grants, Activity Fee Scholarships, and Perseverance Scholarships.

Classroom Enrichments

This program directs resources straight into classrooms, giving teachers the support they need to bring innovative learning experiences to students.

Funded projects include:

STEAM/STEM initiatives

Career and Technical Education

Art, Music and Theatre programs

Humanities and Language Arts programs

Last year, the Foundation invested $98,400 in 107 elementary, middle, and high school classrooms, supporting creative instructional programs across the Bend-La Pine school district.

Activity Fee Scholarships

Activity Fee Scholarships help ensure that cost does not prevent any student from participating in sports and other after-school opportunities. By covering activity fees, the program gives all students the chance to stay engaged, build confidence, and develop valuable life skills outside the classroom. Last year, 219 students received scholarship assistance through this program.

Perseverance Scholarships

The Perseverance Scholarships honor students who have shown exceptional determination, resilience, and commitment in the face of adversity. This program recognizes students who continue to pursue their goals with dedication and persistence, while also celebrating the hopes and ambitions they hold for their future. To date, 31 students have received scholarships to pay for their college education.

We invite you to join our Foundation in supporting our public schools, educators, and students.

blpedfoundation.org