Out of the Box Interviews—For Better or Worse

Standing out during interviews is typically viewed as a good move for job candidates, however, some miss the mark, leaving hiring managers with a negative, lasting impression.

Acing an interview may seem simple, from using positive body language to avoiding costly mistakes in virtual interviews. Hiring managers in America and Canada share their experiences with candidates who stood out for the right and wrong reasons during interviews in a recent Express Employment Professionals-Harris Poll survey.

Read More

On the Job Podcast Season 8 Launched

Hear inspiring stories about the pursuit of work from the On The Job Podcast series. Jobs give us a connection to our communities and the ability to provide for ourselves and our families—On the Job presents interesting stories about the way people work and what it means to be employed. Check out the latest episodes:

How to Turn Down a Promotion at Work

While a promotion at work is often seen as a positive step in one’s career, several valid reasons exist to turn one down. A report revealed that 29% of survey participants left their jobs within the first month of receiving a promotion. When deciding whether to turn down a promotion, it’s important to do so professionally. Here are some tips on how to handle the situation.

Read More

Tips for Emerging Leaders: Authenticity

Being an authentic leader who is transparent and comfortable in your own skin isn’t just what employees desire in leadership, it’s also needed to be the best leader you can be. Research shows inauthentic individuals can be up to 20% less productive than those who are able to present themselves as completely authentic. Put these four key components of authentic leadership into practice.

Read More

8 Building Blocks for Turnover Solutions

Turnover is a factor for any business and can’t be avoided, but how can turnover be handled? By examining the true costs of turnover and being proactive in managing your workforce to improve employee engagement and retention, you can be prepared to tackle turnover challenges. Express Employment Professional’s new Turnover Solutions resource outlines eight building blocks for solutions.

Read More

expresspros.com/bendor