Outdoor Adventure Day in South County

(Graphic | Courtesy of Discover Your Forest)

The Deschutes National Forest will be presenting Outdoor Adventure Day’ for local grade school children on Wednesday, June 7, 2022. Partners in the event include Dis-cover Your Forest, High Desert Museum, Children’s Forest of Central Oregon, Sunriver Nature Center, Oregon State Parks and Recreation and Project Wildfire.

Approximately 750 school children in grades K-5th from Rosland, La Pine and Gilchrist Elementary will meet at the La Pine High School baseball fields for a fun and educational adventure day. Archaeologists, wildlife biologists, firefighters, recreation specialists and others will staff 30 stations for children to visit and learn about fish, plants, cultural resources, animals, outdoor recreation and safety, art, water, recycling and fire.

“After a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19, we are bringing back this event, stronger and better than ever!” said Christina Veverka, event organizer and Botanist on the Crescent Ranger District. “It’s an opportunity to introduce kids to important environmental conservation ideas and engage them in fun, hands-on activities that they can do or experience in their backyards or in the National Forest.”

Outdoor Adventure Day will happen from 9:45am-2pm on June 7. Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl will be there to greet the kids when they arrive. Kids are encouraged to be prepared for the weather with appropriate clothing and carry water with them. Attendees will meet at the La Pine High School baseball fields, located at 51633 Coach Rd. in La Pine.

For more information, contact Christina Veverka at 541-433-3234 or christina.veverka@usda.gov.

