Outdoor Adventure Program on Early-Release Days Open to Youth in Bend and (NEW!) Sisters

(At ExplOregon: Project Good Earth, kids build connections to the outdoors, each other and themselves. Pictured here, Think Wild works with Project Good Earth youth to build understanding and appreciation for nature | Photo courtesy of Campfire Central Oregon)

A new environmental program for youth, launched in early 2023, is taking place not just in Bend this fall but, now, also in Sisters. The outdoor adventure program is designed to help meet afterschool care needs on early-release days, which are Wednesdays in Bend and Fridays in Sisters. Registration opened on August 6 and spots are still available for both programs.

The program, called ExplOregon: Project Good Earth, is open to Sisters kids in Grades 6-8 and features five fabulous Fridays of afterschool outdoor exploration, enrichment and learning. The Bend-based program is open to youth in Grades 4-5 on early-release Wednesdays.

According to James DiRosa, Camp Fire Central Oregon’s outdoor and environmental coordinator, ExplOregon: Project Good Earth was born out of Camp Fire’s mission to connect youth to the outdoors, to each other, and to themselves. This program is unique in that we do nature-based activities and adventures that touch many layers of this mission. We’re outside, engaging in the environment, and teaching kids to better understand and appreciate the natural world through dynamic ways, including art projects, nature activities, outdoor exploration, science and more.

“Whether in Sisters or Bend, the experience offered through ExplOrgon: Project Good Earth will get more kids outside, exploring in their own back yard on early-release days, which the kids will just love,” DiRosa says.

Camp Fire Central Oregon offers financial assistance — details available at campfireco.org/financial-assistance. Registration and more information can be found at campfireco.org/exploregon.

About Camp Fire Central Oregon:

Founded in 1910, Camp Fire is a national organization that actively engages youth and teens in building essential skills for life. Camp Fire Central Oregon has been a local leader in youth development since 1916. The organization provides co-ed out-of-school time, teen service and leadership, camp and environmental programs. Young people want to shape the world. Camp Fire provides the opportunity to help them find their spark, lift their voice, and discover who they are.

