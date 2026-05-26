Outdoor Innovation Takes the Stage at Central Oregon PubTalk

Central Oregon PubTalk is back with a high-energy evening spotlighting the founders shaping what’s next in outdoor and consumer brands. Hosted in partnership with Bend Outdoor Worx (BOW), this edition brings real stories from companies turning big ideas into fast-moving businesses, right here in the outdoor innovation hub of Central Oregon.

On stage: Emily LaPlume, founder and CEO of Saturday Swimwear, Khaled Abbas and Zoe Park, founders of Pine & Co., and Cindi Busenhart, founder and CEO of MERGE4. Expect a lively, social evening built for connection. Your ticket includes food, drinks and plenty of time to meet founders, investors and fellow outdoor industry builders. Come for the stories, stay for the conversations and leave plugged into Central Oregon’s growing startup community.

Company Pitch:

MERGE4

Cindi Busenhart

Founder & CEO

MERGE4 Founder and CEO Cindi Busenhart brings more than 30 years of experience building brands rooted in action sports, music and art. Before launching MERGE4, she spent 27 years as president and co-owner of Sessions, helping grow the company into a global snowboard outerwear brand distributed in 28 countries alongside athletes including Jamie Lynn, Tara Dakides and Shane McConkey.

Cindi began building the foundation for MERGE4 in 2016, creating the manufacturing and artist partnership model that helped launch the brand’s growth by 2018. Since then, MERGE4 has collaborated with more than 50 artists, athletes and musicians including Jimbo Phillips, DEVO and KISS while supporting nonprofit initiatives and purpose-driven collections. A Santa Cruz Titan honoree and Silicon Valley Women of Influence recipient, Cindi continues to lead MERGE4 with the perspective of a founder who has successfully built and scaled brands before.

Free Headshots for Bend Creatives & Professionals

We’re partnering with local photographer Daniel Stark of danielstark.co to offer complimentary headshots at the event. If your current profile photo is cropped from a wedding, taken in your car or from 2017… this is your sign. Daniel creates clean, modern portraits that feel natural, approachable and professional — with work spanning commercial brands, events, editorial, and storytelling photography.

Stop by the headshot setup during the evening for:

A quick professional portrait session

One free edited headshot

Easy posing guidance (no awkwardness required)

Perfect for LinkedIn, websites, speaking gigs, social profiles, and personal branding. Come hang out, connect and leave with a fresh new photo.

Agenda:

Company Pitch:

Saturday Swimwear

Emily LaPlume, Founder & CEO

Company Pitch:

Pine & Co.

Khaled Abbas, Co-Founder

Zoe Park, Co-Founder

Company Pitch:

Merge4

Cindi Busenhart, Founder & CEO

*The order of speakers reflected in the agenda above is not necessarily the order in which they will present.

Central Oregon PubTalk

Thursday, May 28

Open Space

4:30pm Networking

5:30pm Program

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