Outside Inc. Moves into the Quad at Skyline Ridge

The active lifestyle content creator Outside Inc. recently leased a substantial space at The Quad at Skyline Ridge located at 1777 SW Chandler Avenue in Bend. They plan to be moved in by the spring of 2022. Compass Commercial broker Dan Kemp, CCIM represented The Quad’s owners, Next Development Group, while broker Tom Standish with Milestone Pacific represented Outside Inc.

“The building owner and developer, Next Development Group, along with Dan Kemp at Compass Commercial were top-notch,” Standish stated. “They were prompt, responsive and eager to create a plan that considered the needs of all parties.”

Outside Inc. leased a total of 26,188 sq. ft., and they are currently occupying a portion of the space. The former Bend Bulletin printing room, which formerly housed the newspaper company’s German printing press, will be transformed into an open office space for Outside Inc., which they intend to occupy as soon as it is ready.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to have represented Outside Inc., a company whose core values fully align with the Central Oregon lifestyle of outdoor adventure and entrepreneurial vibrancy,” Standish stated. “Outside Inc. recognized the opportunity to establish a significant regional presence in the Pacific Northwest through the recent acquisition of local subscription box company, Cairn. We look forward to the incoming new jobs to Central Oregon thanks to this lease transaction.”

“We are thrilled Outside Inc. chose Bend as a new hub for their expanding business,” Kemp stated. “We have a great tenant mix at the Quad with larger users such as Western Title, Red Plate Foods and Dani Naturals. Outside Inc. is a great addition to the building.”

Spaces are leasing fast at The Quad at Skyline Ridge with 80 percent of the building being leased in the last nine months. There are six remaining suites ranging from 2,209-4,220 sq. ft. in size. However, multiple suites can be combined to accommodate a larger user. Tenants and outdoor enthusiasts are attracted to its proximity to hiking trails, the Cascade Lakes and Mount Bachelor. With over 30 brands and locations throughout the nation, including Ski Magazine, GAIA GPS, Peloton and Carin, Outside Inc. is a welcomed addition to The Quad.

For more information on The Quad at Skyline Ridge, please contact Dan Kemp, CCIM with Compass Commercial Real Estate Services at 541-383-2444.

