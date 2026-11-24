(Photo courtesy of Central Oregon Locavore)

Central Oregon Locavore celebrated a milestone in its 17-year history on Thursday, November 19, with the grand opening of its second nonprofit farmers’ market in Bend’s Discovery West neighborhood.

More than 700 people shopped throughout opening weekend, and the Grand Opening celebration featured 14 local farmers and ranchers, six elected officials, and 16 community sponsors.

The opening represents another step in Locavore’s mission to create more opportunities for Central Oregon farmers, ranchers, and makers while making locally grown food more accessible to our community.

Locavore at Discovery West is now open daily from 10am to 7pm at 1135 NW Ochoa Drive, Suite 100, in Bend.

www.centraloregonlocavore.org