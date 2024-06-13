Over $700,000 in Scholarships Awarded to Central Oregon’s Advanced Young Music Students

(Graphic courtesy of Sunriver Music Festival)

Fifteen accomplished young musicians age 13-24 have been awarded scholarships from Sunriver Music Festival. Young Artists Scholarship awards are for private music lessons, summer music camps/conservatories, or for college tuition up through one master’s degree.

Fiona Curley, soprano, age 20

Aurora Dixon, mezzo soprano, age 16

Mateo Garza, violin, age 24

Aaron Goyal, guitar, age 17

Spencer Holliday, 18, age piano

Juliana Ives, oboe, age 16

Carly King, soprano, age 24

Ian McNally, oboe, age 13

Lucinda Mone, mezzo soprano, age 19

Megan Nave, violin, age 13

Jacob Nenow, piano, age 20

Noah Ochander, trombone, age 23

Halle Phay, piano, age 17

Gabriel Reed, piano, age 24

Matthias Santucci, piano, age 19

Throughout its 29-year history, Sunriver Music Festival’s Young Artists Scholarship program has awarded over $700,000 in scholarships to 172 exceptional young classical music students from throughout Central Oregon. In 2024, $35,800 was awarded.

Raise the Baton: The Elements of Music is the party raising funds so this vital support for the next generation of musicians can continue. This year’s fundraiser is Sunday, July 14 at 5pm in Bend at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon and will feature performances by advanced scholarship recipients Gabe Reed, piano; Matthias Santucci, piano; Fiona Curley, soprano; Lucinda Mone, mezzo soprano, and Mateo Garza, violin.

“In addition to the performances, Raise the Baton offers intriguing glimpses into the myriad elements that create world-class orchestra concerts in Bend & Sunriver each summer,” said Executive Director Meagan Iverson. “Raise the Baton participants help make the music happen!” Continuing a treasured tradition, the paddle raise at this event directly funds the Young Artists Scholarship Program.

Sure to be a lively evening, hosted by Maestro Brett Mitchell and local personalities Dr. Stephen Marshall and Brett Bizik, tickets available now at sunrivermusic.org or call 541-593-1084.

Sunriver Music Festival’s 2024 summer season will be held in Bend and Sunriver from August 10-23. Concerts are at the iconic Tower Theatre in downtown Bend and the historic Great Hall at Sunriver Resort. Artistic Director & Conductor Brett Mitchell will lead world-class orchestra musicians and acclaimed soloists in a remarkable 47th season with a theme of “Classical Elements.”

Sunriver Music Festival is a year-round nonprofit presenting world-class orchestral performances and supporting music education throughout Central Oregon. Through a commitment to excellence, collaboration and innovation, the Festival seeks to foster a lifelong love of classical music in its many diverse forms.

sunrivermusic.org