Overland Expo Heads to the Pacific Northwest with New, Fourth Annual Event

Lodestone Events, producers of the Overland Expo event series, announced a fourth annual event, Overland Expo Pacific Northwest, to be held July 8-10, 2022 at Deschutes County Fairgrounds & Expo Center in Redmond.

Tickets and camping packages for all four of the Overland Expo 2022 events are on sale now. Booth space is on sale now for returning clients and will go on sale to new exhibitors on December 15, 2021.

“It was incredible to see the reception and feel the support our fans and exhibitors gave us in 2021 after such a tough year away. Based upon the success of the new Mountain West show, and the overlanding demand we’ve seen in the Pacific Northwest, we felt 2022 was ripe for expansion,” said Lodestone Events Marketing VP Jessica Kirchner. “Central Oregon is a perfect location to round out the Overland Expo event series. We could not be more excited to come to an outdoorsy region rich with natural beauty to outfit, educate and inspire more overlanders.”

Across the three Overland Expo events in 2021, we welcomed more than 59,000 attendees and hosted more than 855 exhibitors — the biggest attendance and exhibitor numbers the event series has ever seen. It is based upon that success that inspired the expansion of the fourth annual event, Pacific Northwest, for 2022.

Save the Date — Overland Expo Series 2022

West — Flagstaff, Arizona May 20-22, 2022

Pacific — Northwest Redmond, Oregon July 8-10, 2022

Mountain West — Loveland, Colorado August 26-28, 2022

East — Arrington, Virginia October 7-9, 2022

The strongest argument for Oregon as an overlanding destination — and the perfect place to host the newest Overland Expo — is the state’s vast diversity of ecosystems.

From the deciduous rainforests of the Willamette Valley to the more than 50 named mountain ranges dotted with alpine lakes that stretch across the state to the soft, sandy beaches along the western coast to the high deserts in the central and eastern sides of the state, Oregon has just about every environment imaginable to explore and enjoy.

With 340 acres and more than 300,000 square feet of flexible event space and state-of-the-art amenities, Deschutes County Fairgrounds and Expo Center is the premier event facility in the Pacific Northwest. The venue is conveniently located 20 minutes north of Bend,and less than a mile from Redmond Municipal Airport.

The facility is surrounded on virtually all sides by beautiful National Forests, too, including the Mt. Hood National Forest to the north, Ochoco National Forest to the east, Willamette National Forest to the west and Fremont-Winema National Forest to the south. Each of these has hundreds of trails to explore and campsites to visit.

For more information on the event series, visit overlandexpo.com

