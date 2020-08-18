Oxford Hotel Bend Named #6 Best Hotel in U.S. in 2020 Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Best of The Best Awards

(Photo | By Kiersten Hatton, Oxford Hotel Group)

The Oxford Hotel Bend has once again received the Tripadvisor Travelers’ Choice Award, being counted among the Top 25 hotels in the nation for the eighth year in a row. This year, the Hotel has moved up five spots, breaking the top ten, and coming in at number six.

Tripadvisor announced the winners of its 18th annual Travelers’ Choice Awards in an ongoing effort to support the recovery of the tourism and hospitality industry. The ‘Best of the Best’ winners are among the highest-rated properties in the world based on reviews, opinions and ratings collected on Tripadvisor and represent the top 1 percent of all listings on the platform. Travelers are encouraged to discover highly rated places near them or get inspired for future trips and save their favorite spots for when they’re ready to visit and it’s safe to travel.

“We are honored to be distinguished as one of the top hotels in the country and are proud to be one of three Oregon properties to receive this recognition,” said Curt Baney, CEO of the Oxford Collection, parent company of Oxford Hotel Bend. “We are grateful for our guests who take the time to share their experience online, and for our diligent team members who continue to provide exemplary service for our guests.”

“This has been a tough year for our industry, but the global desire to go and explore, whether the destination is an hour away or across the world, remains strong. We’re passionate about guiding travelers to the good out there, especially the good found within these recognized hotels, restaurants and airlines that rise to the occasion in offering the best of the best,” said Lindsay Nelson, chief experience and brand officer at Tripadvisor. “The Travelers’ Choice program is one way that travelers and diners can benefit from the real-life experiences of other people so they can plan their perfect trip that meets their needs, budget and style.”

* Source: Jumpshot for Tripadvisor Sites, worldwide, November 2019

** Source: Tripadvisor internal log files, average monthly unique visitors, Q3 2019

To see why Oxford Hotel Bend is #6 in the nation, visit tripadvisor.com/Hotel_Review.

oxfordhotelbend.com