Bend WinterFest returns February 12-14, 2027, bringing three days of live music, art, fire, ice and winter fun to the new festival grounds adjacent to The Pavilion. This year’s event features an exciting lineup of live entertainment, including headlining performances from Ozomatli and Zion Marley, plus a special appearance by two-time Olympic figure skater and gold medalist, Karen Chen as part of an expanded partnership with Bend Park & Recreation District.

The new WinterFest location at The Pavilion Festival Grounds opens the door for additional winter activities, ice skating experiences and family-friendly entertainment while continuing the festival’s longtime traditions of live music, ice carving, fire sculptures, local vendors and more.

Two Nights of Live Music

The Oregrown Main Stage comes alive Friday and Saturday nights with an exciting mix of reggae, funk, soul, rock and more.

Friday, February 12 features headliner Zion Marley, grandson of reggae legend Bob Marley and son of Lauryn Hill. Blending reggae, R&B, hip-hop and soul, Marley brings a fresh sound rooted in messages of love, peace and unity. Opening the evening is Family Mystic, a West Coast group known for its four-part vocal harmonies and energetic blend of funk, soul, psychedelic rock and jazz fusion.

On Saturday, February 13, Grammy Award-winning band Ozomatli takes the stage, bringing its signature fusion of Latin music, hip-hop, funk and global rhythms to Bend. With more than three decades of music and performances, the Los Angeles-based group is known for high-energy shows that celebrate community and connection. Shafty: A Tribute to Phish will kick off Saturday’s music with an energetic performance celebrating the improvisational spirit of Phish.

All main stage performances are included with the Bend WinterFest three-day pass.

Olympic Figure Skater Karen Chen Joins WinterFest on Ice

New for 2027, WinterFest is partnering with Bend Park & Recreation District to bring expanded programming to The Pavilion, including themed ice skating sessions, figure skating performances and special demonstrations.

The highlight of the weekend is a special appearance by Karen Chen, two-time U.S. Olympian who represented the United States at the 2018 PyeongChang and 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games.

Chen, a 2017 U.S. National Champion and 2022 Olympic Team Event gold medalist, will be featured in Saturday evening’s figure skating ice show from 6:30–7:30pm.

Throughout Saturday, festivalgoers can also enjoy family and teen open skate sessions featuring DJ Teafly, a disco-themed skating session and a special evening showcase with the Bend Curling Club.

A New Home, More Winter Fun

The 2027 festival brings together WinterFest favorites and expanded experiences in its new location at The Pavilion Festival Grounds.

Attendees explore illuminated art installations, watch professional ice carvers transform ice blocks into intricate sculptures and gather around one-of-a-kind creations in the Fire Pit Sculpture Competition.

The festival also features expanded family programming, including hands-on activities with Bend Science Station and Ruckus Children’s Museum, performances by BEAT Children’s Theatre, and Frosty Heart Dance Parties.

Shopping experiences include the Wonderland Marketplace, Cascades Market, Artists Promenade and Bend Business Showcase, featuring local and regional businesses, artists and vendors.

More Ways to Celebrate WinterFest

The festivities kick off Thursday, February 11, with the Saxon’s Winter Wine Walk, featuring eight tasting stops throughout the Old Mill District. Wine Walk tickets also include admission to WinterFest throughout the weekend.

On Sunday, February 14, the Hot Cocoa Run returns with a fun, untimed 5K and a gourmet hot cocoa celebration at the finish line. Registration includes a three-day WinterFest pass.

Bend WinterFest happens Friday, February 12 through Sunday, February 14, kicking off with the Winter Wine Walk on Thursday evening, February 11.

For tickets, schedules and additional festival information, visit oregonwinterfest.com.