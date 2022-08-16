Paceline Hits Its Stride — Named First Official Credit Card for Ragnar Relay

Updates to be made within the next 24-48 hours, check back for more information.

As Registration to Running Events Returns, Paceline Doubles Cash Back on the Apparel, Gear & Groceries Runners Invest in to Train, Race & Recover

Paceline, the award-winning fintech-meets-fitness startup that rewards you for working out through its app and cash back credit card, just recently announced its partnership with Ragnar Relay, the largest (and arguably most fun) series of running relay races in the United States. As the official credit card of Ragnar Relay, Paceline will offer all new and existing Card Members up to a $200 credit toward any Ragnar Relay race registration through 2023.

Paceline’s free rewards app, which offers gift cards and discounts to top wellness brands, will offer exclusive rewards from Ragnar and its partners, including Athletic Brewing, Nathan Sports and Kodiak Cakes — for those who hit their weekly “Streak” of 150 minutes of exercise. Beginning September 12th through the end of the year, Paceline App members will also have the chance to win a free Ragnar Relay race entry (up to $1,800) for a full team.

“We’re so inspired by what Ragnarians accomplish together every year,” said Joel Lieginger, CEO and founder, Paceline. “At Paceline, we want everyone who invests in their physical health to fully realize its financial value as well. Our partnership with Ragnar Relay puts a megaphone to our shared goal to incentivize, reward and champion each other for health and wellness wins everyday.”

The Paceline Visa Signature Card is the first-of-its-kind, powered not just by what you spend, but how often you move — doubling the amount of cash back you receive when you hit your Streak. This also allows Card Members to earn back the cost of the latest Apple Watch (up to a $429 value), up to five percent unlimited cash back on eligible Health & Wellness spend and up to three percent unlimited cash back on all other eligible purchases.

For Ragnarians, that means earning double cash back for all qualifying apparel, gear and groceries, as well as dining, travel to races, costumes, van and camp decorations and more — when they hit their weekly Streak. Ragnarians who sign up for the Paceline Card can also earn an additional $50 cash back credit when they hit their first four consecutive Streaks, as well as $10 credit on every $50 spent on Ragnargear.com.

“Ragnarians are all-in on fitness and fun, camaraderie and the cumulative power of miles run together,” said Tanner Bell, CEO and co-founder, Ragnar Relay. “We’re excited to introduce our hundreds of thousands of Ragnarians to Paceline’s community, who equally understand the value of investing in fitness adventures, and who believe we should all be rewarded for our pursuit of health and wellness.”

Ragnar Relay events take place over the course of two days and one night, with teams leaning on each other to conquer great distances, 120-mile trail events and 200-mile road races throughout the country. As part of the partnership, Paceline will pop up at Ragnar Relay events throughout the year to unlock rewards every 150 minutes, create surprise and delight moments and bring inspirational figures from the running community to fire up the crowd. Paceline will also offer unique rewards and prizes to those Ragnarians, who bring the most hype, sportsmanship, spirit and life to their Ragnar Relay. It’s not just about the medal at the finish line, it’s the fun of the run!

Kicking off at their new trail race, Ragnar Trail Oregon August 19-20, 2022, Paceline will be hosting a weekend of experiences for Ragnarians, including a panel discussion and race warm up led by SISSFIt — two sisters, fitness trainers and former D1 athletes.

Visit Paceline.fit/Ragnar to learn more, join the Paceline movement and sign up for an upcoming Ragnar Relay. Download the Paceline App to begin getting rewarded for your movement and to apply for the Paceline Card.

The Paceline Card is powered by RailsTech, Inc., the US subsidiary of Railsbank Technology, Ltd., the world’s leading embedded finance experience platform, and is issued by Evolve Bank & Trust; Member FDIC pursuant to a license from Visa® USA, Inc. Terms and conditions apply.

