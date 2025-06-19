Pacific Legal Foundation Applauds Oregon for Passing SB 974 to Accelerate Housing Approvals

Governor Tina Kotek has signed SB 974 into law, a bipartisan reform that will streamline residential development permitting and help address the state’s housing crisis.

SB 974 requires local governments and special districts to complete final reviews of engineering plans for residential developments within 120 days of submission. It also ensures that urban housing applications are treated as limited land use decisions—reducing red tape and increasing predictability for builders and homeowners.

“This bill is a win for Oregonians who are struggling with high housing costs and limited supply,” said Jim Manley, state policy chief at Pacific Legal Foundation. “By cutting unnecessary delays and limiting subjective design mandates, SB 974 removes key regulatory barriers that have made it harder and more expensive to build homes in Oregon.”

In testimony before the House Committee on Housing and Homelessness, PLF emphasized that SB 974 is a “crucial step toward addressing Oregon’s housing crisis” by ensuring that local governments act promptly and predictably on housing applications.

“SB 974 doesn’t just speed up permitting—it restores fairness and transparency to a system that too often favors delay over development,” Manley added. “We’re proud to support reforms that make it easier for families to find homes and for communities to grow organically.”

Pacific Legal Foundation applauds the Oregon Legislature and Governor Kotek for enacting SB 974 and urges other states to follow Oregon’s lead in removing regulatory barriers to housing. Oregon now joins Kansas in enacting building permit timeliness reforms this session; a bipartisan bill enacted in April, HB2088, put a 60-day shot clock on building permit applications in the Sunflower State.

About Pacific Legal Foundation:

Pacific Legal Foundation is a national nonprofit law firm that defends Americans threatened by government overreach and abuse. Since our founding in 1973, we challenge the government when it violates individual liberty and constitutional rights. With active cases in 34 states plus Washington, D.C., PLF represents clients in state and federal courts with 18 wins of 20 cases litigated at the U.S. Supreme Court.