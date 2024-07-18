Pacific Northwest Classic Returns to Bend Starting July 24

Pacific Northwest Classic 2024, sponsored by Thump Coffee and hosted by Bend Pickleball Club, begins at 8am on July 24 and will run through the evening of July 28 at Pine Nursery Park in Bend.

Over 600 pro and amateur players from across the country are registered to play in the sold out, fifth annual Pacific Northwest Classic. Tournament Director Christie Gestvang says, “We are switching things up this year with a round robin format for amateur doubles and players are very enthusiastic about the change. The tournament has put up a $34k purse this year so we know the competition will be fierce but friendly. Bend Pickleball Club, our tournament title sponsor Thump Coffee, and all of our sponsors welcome this year’s players and spectators to the Northwest’s premier pickleball event!”

For those who want to start the pickleball fun early, Bend Pickleball Club and Thump Coffee will host “Pickleball Fight Night” from 6pm-8pm on July 23 at Pine Nursery Park. The High Desert Matrix will take on the Willamette Valley Winers in a MLP format with a $2,400 purse. This family-friendly event includes a no-host beer garden and food from Wagyu and is, according to Gestvang, the perfect warm-up for this year’s tournament.

In addition to Thump Coffee, Pacific Northwest Classic’s title sponsor, numerous local and national companies are sponsoring the tournament. Platinum Sponsors are Horizon Broadcasting Group, Pickleball Zone, and Selkirk. Gold Sponsors are Widgi Creek Pickleball, Mike’s Fence Center, Physik, and Garcia, Barnblatt, Foster of TSG Wealth Management. Silver Sponsors are Paulson Coletti Trial Attorneys, Jigsaw Health, Vida Mate, and Dobson’s Choice.

Pacific Northwest Classic is a free, family-friendly event. Spectators are encouraged to attend but please note that event parking at Pine Nursery Park is very limited and on a first come, first served basis. Additionally, some tournament brackets may be held at Pickleball Zone, located at 63040 18th Street in Bend. For a complete, current tournament play schedule, please visit bendpickleballclub.com/pnw2024.

About Bend Pickleball Club:

Founded in 2011, Bend Pickleball Club exists to promote a love of the sport and a passion for seeing it grow and thrive in one of the most beautiful and active regions in the country. With a membership of over 1,400, the mission of the nonprofit club is to facilitate the growth of pickleball in Central Oregon for the enjoyment, health, and social engagement of all players by offering organized recreational and competitive play, ensuring opportunities for the continued development of all players in a collegial and sportsmanlike environment and working to expand facilities as needed.

bendpickleballclub.com/pnw2024 • bendpickleballclub.com