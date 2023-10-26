Pacific Power Announces New Grants to Central Oregon Organizations Focused on Community Enhancement & the Environment 

Nonprofit organizations in Central Oregon transform hopes into action every day by showing up to care for their neighbors and the environment. The Pacific Power Foundation is supporting this important work with a new round of grants to local organizations that are committed to fostering resilient cities, towns and natural areas in our region.

The foundation is donating a total of $112,000 in grants across the three states it serves to underwrite a diverse range of programs and projects, from affordable housing access, job training and rural economic development to ecosystem preservation, trail restoration and nature-based education.

“These organizations lift up our communities and protect our natural surroundings for future generations,” said Matt Chancellor, Pacific Power regional business manager. “It is an honor to support their inspiring work and help build communities where everyone can flourish.”

This round of grants, focused on community enhancement and environmental respect, is one of the four grant cycles offered by the foundation annually.

The following seven grants totaling $10,000 were given to local Central Oregon organizations:

350Deschutes to help underserved students and their families become aware of job opportunities in the green energy sector and find placement in the skilled trades.

BendNEXT for the Workforce Housing Initiative to address the housing shortage for middle-income households who are increasingly unable to find affordable homes.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Oregon to match new volunteer mentors with young people and provide a case manager to support relationships between youths, their families and the volunteer.

Central Oregon Environmental Center for the Garden for Every School program to provide science education resources, educator training and school-based gardens that support student nutrition and environmental literacy.

Council on Aging of Central Oregon to purchase a portable stage for the main dining hall of the senior services center, which provides a venue for activities such as nutrition education, fall-prevention classes and holiday events.

Deschutes Children’s Foundation for facilities management of four campuses where the foundation provides space at reduced rent for nonprofit community partners serving children and families.

Desert Sky Montessori to support the construction of a new facility to accommodate the addition of seventh- and eighth-grade classes and increase support services staff, including in special education.

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of the PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over two million customers across a diverse six-state region in the West as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $60 million to nonprofit organizations.

