Pacific Power Foundation Announces Grants to Support Arts & Cultural Organizations

Local organizations who provide music, theater, community festivals and connections to local history are vital to their communities. They create beauty, unite people across cultures, generate jobs and foster the creativity needed to tackle complex problems. To support this crucial work, the Pacific Power Foundation is donating $175,450 in new grant funding to community-serving organizations in Oregon, Washington and California.

The grants will help fund a variety of projects, including free arts events and education; community celebrations of cultural heritage; art education and festivals for kids; and programs for Indigenous students and rural youth.

“Local programs like these play a crucial role in nurturing and uplifting community organizations who not only provide essential support to their neighbors, but also inspire and connect us all, reminding us of the strength we share together,” said Ryan Flynn, director of the Pacific Power Foundation and president of Pacific Power.

This recent round of grants focused on art and culture is one of the foundation’s four annual grant cycles.

A total of 64 grants were given to local organizations in Oregon, Washington and California. A sample of grants includes:

Oregon-based organizations:

Mennonite Village Foundation

Samaritan Village, Inc

Illinois Valley Family Coalition

Astoria Visual Arts

Latino Network

Oregon Historical Society

Portland Center Stage

Collaborative Theatre Project

Rogue Valley Art Association

Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association

Fund for Oregon Rural Journalism

Egyptian Theatre Preservation Association / Egyptian Theatre

Lane Arts Council

Lost River Bluegrass Festival

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The PacifiCorp Foundation, doing business as the Pacific Power Foundation in Oregon, Washington and California, is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over two million customers across a diverse six-state region in the West as Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California) and Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Pacific Power and Rocky Mountain Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $77 million to nonprofit organizations.

