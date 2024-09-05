Pacific Power Foundation Awards $2,000 to Family Access Network

The Family Access Network (FAN) received $2,000 from the Pacific Power Foundation to provide the support Central Oregon children need to thrive in and outside of the classroom. As we enter the new school year, FAN advocates are eager to assist children and their family members. According to the KIDS Count Data book, in order to meet educational milestones, children need to have their basic needs met, from enough nutritious food to eat to a safe place to sleep. FAN advocates are determined to help see children’s needs realized.

“We are so grateful to the Pacific Power Foundation for their grant,” said FAN Executive Director Julie N. Lyche. “As the new school year begins, it’s crucial that students receive support both in and out of the classroom and this partnership strengthens FAN’s ability to do this critical work.”

The Pacific Power Foundation is part of PacifiCorp Foundation, one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created in 1988 by PacifiCorp, an electric utility serving 1.8 million customers in six Western states as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). Pacific Power Foundation’s mission is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. For more information, visit rockymountainpower.net/foundation or pacificpower.net/foundation.

Unique to Central Oregon, FAN began in 1993 and currently employs 28 advocates at 65 sites in Deschutes, Crook, and Jefferson counties. These advocates work tirelessly to help families break the cycle of poverty. The direct placement of FAN advocates within schools allows FAN to effectively reach and connect children and families in need to the essential resources to thrive.

familyaccessnetwork.org • 541-693-5675