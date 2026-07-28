Pacific Power Foundation Awards Grants Totaling More than $340,000

Across the region, local nonprofit organizations are expanding STEM and educational opportunities for teachers, students and their communities. To support these efforts, the Pacific Power Foundation awarded $343,800 in grants to 93 organizations across Oregon, Washington and California.
The grants support an array of projects that inspire career readiness, improve literacy and empower skill development.
“When we invest in organizations that provide STEM and education opportunities, we’re investing in the future of our communities,” said Ryan Flynn, director of the Pacific Power Foundation and president of Pacific Power. “These programs provide meaningful hands-on experiences that can change a student’s trajectory.”
The Pacific Power Foundation’s Education and STEM grant cycle is just one of several funding opportunities throughout the year. Interested organizations may apply for the Arts and Culture grant cycle on our website by September 15, 2026.
The following are just a sample of the organizations that received grants during this cycle.
Oregon:
Benton County:
- Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis
- Corvallis Youth Symphony Association
- Oregon State University Foundation
Clatsop County:
- Clatsop Small Business Development Center
- Necanicum Watershed Council
- Seaside AAUW Scholarship Foundation
Coos County:
- Fishing Poles for Kids Oregon Coast
Deschutes County:
- Bend-La Pine Education Foundation
- BendNEXT Foundation
- Summit High School Robotics Team
Douglas County:
- Glide Revitalization
- Umpqua Valley Farm to School
- Winston Area Community Partnership
Hood River County:
- Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum
- Wylde Wind & Water
Jackson County:
- Britt Rock Camp
- Medford School District South High School
- Talent Maker City
Jefferson County:
- Culver School District No. 4
- Warm Springs Community Action Team
Josephine County:
- Youth 71Five Ministries
- Our Foster Kids, Inc.
- Project Youth+
Klamath County:
- Klamath Rotary Club
- Oregon Tech Foundation
- REACH Inc.
Lane County:
- Creswell Clubhouse
- Eugene Science Center
Lincoln County:
- BB360
Linn County:
- Albany Public Schools Foundation
- Scio Youth Club
- Western University of Health Sciences
Marion County:
- Stayton Public Library Foundation
Multnomah County:
- Admire Teachers
- Center for Black Excellence
- College Possible
- Elevate Oregon
- INCIGHT
- World Salmon Council
Polk County:
- Acres of Hope
Umatilla County:
- Stanfield Public Library
Washington:
Walla Walla County:
- National Inventors Hall of Fame
- Sustainable Living Center
Yakima County:
- First Tee – Central Washington
- FIRST Washington
- Master Gardener Foundation of Yakima County
California:
Del Norte County:
- Redwoods Wonder Forge
About the Pacific Power Foundation:
The PacifiCorp Foundation, doing business as the Pacific Power Foundation in Oregon, Washington and California, is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over 2 million customers across a diverse six-state region as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and as Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $80 million to nonprofit organizations.