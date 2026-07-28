Pacific Power Foundation Awards Grants Totaling More than $340,000

Across the region, local nonprofit organizations are expanding STEM and educational opportunities for teachers, students and their communities. To support these efforts, the Pacific Power Foundation awarded $343,800 in grants to 93 organizations across Oregon, Washington and California.

The grants support an array of projects that inspire career readiness, improve literacy and empower skill development.

“When we invest in organizations that provide STEM and education opportunities, we’re investing in the future of our communities,” said Ryan Flynn, director of the Pacific Power Foundation and president of Pacific Power. “These programs provide meaningful hands-on experiences that can change a student’s trajectory.”

The Pacific Power Foundation’s Education and STEM grant cycle is just one of several funding opportunities throughout the year. Interested organizations may apply for the Arts and Culture grant cycle on our website by September 15, 2026.

The following are just a sample of the organizations that received grants during this cycle.

Oregon:

Benton County:

Boys and Girls Club of Corvallis

Corvallis Youth Symphony Association

Oregon State University Foundation

Clatsop County:

Clatsop Small Business Development Center

Necanicum Watershed Council

Seaside AAUW Scholarship Foundation

Coos County:

Fishing Poles for Kids Oregon Coast

Deschutes County:

Bend-La Pine Education Foundation

BendNEXT Foundation

Summit High School Robotics Team

Douglas County:

Glide Revitalization

Umpqua Valley Farm to School

Winston Area Community Partnership

Hood River County:

Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum

Wylde Wind & Water

Jackson County:

Britt Rock Camp

Medford School District South High School

Talent Maker City

Jefferson County:

Culver School District No. 4

Warm Springs Community Action Team

Josephine County:

Youth 71Five Ministries

Our Foster Kids, Inc.

Project Youth+

Klamath County:

Klamath Rotary Club

Oregon Tech Foundation

REACH Inc.

Lane County:

Creswell Clubhouse

Eugene Science Center

Lincoln County:

BB360

Linn County:

Albany Public Schools Foundation

Scio Youth Club

Western University of Health Sciences

Marion County:

Stayton Public Library Foundation

Multnomah County:

Admire Teachers

Center for Black Excellence

College Possible

Elevate Oregon

INCIGHT

World Salmon Council

Polk County:

Acres of Hope

Umatilla County:

Stanfield Public Library

Washington:

Walla Walla County:

National Inventors Hall of Fame

Sustainable Living Center

Yakima County:

First Tee – Central Washington

FIRST Washington

Master Gardener Foundation of Yakima County

California:

Del Norte County:

Redwoods Wonder Forge

About the Pacific Power Foundation:

The PacifiCorp Foundation, doing business as the Pacific Power Foundation in Oregon, Washington and California, is one of the largest utility-endowed foundations in the United States. The foundation was created by PacifiCorp, an energy company that serves over 2 million customers across a diverse six-state region as Rocky Mountain Power (Utah, Wyoming and Idaho) and as Pacific Power (Oregon, Washington and California). The foundation’s mission, through charitable investments, is to support the growth and vitality of the communities served by Rocky Mountain Power and Pacific Power. Since it started in 1988, the PacifiCorp Foundation has awarded more than $80 million to nonprofit organizations.

PacificPower.net/Foundation