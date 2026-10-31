Pacific Power Reaches Settlement in Oregon General Rate Case

Pacific Power reached a settlement with Oregon Public Utility Commission staff and other parties in the company’s 2027 Oregon general rate case.

Pending final approval by the Commission, residential customers would see a net average increase of about 0.3% in April 2027 compared with April 2026. Power cost decreases and other price changes in 2026 and early 2027 would almost entirely offset a 9% general rate case increase that would take effect in April 2027. Over the same period, commercial and industrial customers would see a net average decrease of about 6.5%

Anticipated rate case and power cost rate changes for residential customers 2022 Power Cost Adjustment Mechanism May 2026 Decrease of 2.8% Vegetation Management and Wildfire Mitigation Mechanisms October 2026 Increase of 0.2% Energy Assistance Pass-Throughs October 2026/January 2027 Increase of 1.0% 2027 Transition Adjustment Mechanism (estimated) January 2027 Decrease of 3.0% 2021, 2023 & 2024 Power Cost Adjustment Mechanisms April 2027 Decrease of 4.2% 2027 General Rate Case April 2027 Increase of 9.0% Washington service area transfer 20271 Increase of 0.1% TOTAL Net increase of 0.3%

“We know any increase is difficult, and affordability guides every decision we make,” said Rick Link, senior vice president of regulation and planning. “We’ve worked hard to keep our overall cost increases below inflation and well below the increases customers are seeing for other essentials. This collaborative agreement reflects the real costs of providing safe, reliable electricity and supports critical investments in the grid.”

The settlement reflects higher costs for poles, wires and other equipment, rising wildfire insurance costs and completed infrastructure projects. If approved, new rates would take effect April 5, 2027.

Customers who need help with their bills can apply for the Level-Based Income-Qualified Discount at PacificPower.net/LID. Depending on income, the program lowers bills by 20% to 80%. Bill support, budget billing and energy-efficiency rebates are also available. Learn more at PacificPower.net/OregonRateProposal or call 1-888-221-7070.