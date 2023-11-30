PacificSource Announces 2023-2024 Community Health Excellence Grants Program Funding Recipients

PacificSource is pleased to announce the 26 healthcare organizations that will receive funding as part of its annual Community Health Excellence (CHE) program for the 2023 -2024 cycle. Now in its 14th year, the CHE program has awarded more than $11 million in community grant awards to providers advancing healthcare delivery innovations in Idaho, Montana, Oregon, and Washington.

2023-2024 CHE program awards include several projects centered on improving access to services through recruitment, retention, clinic expansion, and healthcare service integration. Additionally, one-third of funded projects focus on reducing health disparities and improving equitable access to care.

“The CHE program brings to life innovative ideas that help providers heal their patients and improve quality of life,” said Peter McGarry, PacificSource vice president, provider network. “I’m proud to be part of something that gives back—addressing gaps in our delivery system, improving outcomes, and making our communities healthier.”

The CHE one-year and two-year grant recipients are:

Oregon:

Care Partners

East Cascade Women’s Group

Kinship House

Lane County

OHSU

Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital

Santiam Hospital

WVP Health Authority

Idaho:

Crosspointe Family Services

Family Health Services

Desert Sage Health Centers

Journey Pediatric Therapy

Panhandle Health District

Montana:

AWARE

Barrett Hospital Foundation

Bridgercare

Alluvion Health

Eating Disorder Center of Montana

PureView Health Center

Dynamic Recovery (Two-year grant)

The Rural Behavioral Health Institute (Two-year grant)

Washington:

CHAS Health

North Olympic Healthcare Network

PSW

One Community Health (Two-year grant)

OYEN Emotional Wellness Center (Two-year grant)

Through the CHE program, PacificSource funds provider projects that advance healthcare integration, address health disparities and promote equity, and that develop the provider workforce. Applications are independently evaluated, and awards go to organizations that prioritize advancing the Quadruple Aim and demonstrate significant positive impact for their patients, regardless of their insurance or PacificSource member status.

To be considered for the CHE program contracted PacificSource providers must complete an online application including a detailed budget. The next CHE grant cycle will open in January 2024. For more information visit pacificsource.com/che-program.

About PacificSource Health Plans:

PacificSource Health Plans is an independent, not-for-profit community health plan serving the Northwest. Founded in 1933, PacificSource has local offices throughout Idaho, Oregon, Montana, and Washington. The PacificSource family of companies employs more than 1,600 people and serves over 600,000 individuals throughout the Greater Northwest.

PacificSource.com • pacificsource.com/che-program