PacificSource Health Plans Announces Recipients of 2020 Community Health Excellence Program Special Funding Cycle 

PacificSource Health Plans is pleased to announce the seven healthcare organizations that will receive a combined total of $125,000 in funding as part of a special funding cycle of the Community Health Excellence (CHE) grants program. This unique cycle supported organizations seeking to expand traditional health worker (THW) access in Oregon.

Traditional health workers (THWs) are a type of frontline healthcare provider that reduce barriers to care, increase access to culturally and linguistically appropriate care, and improve individual health outcomes. Oregon recognizes five types of THWs that require specific training and certification in order to practice: birth doulas, personal health navigators, peer support and peer wellness specialists and community health workers. THWs deliver care in a number of settings including community-based organizations, clinics or hospitals, county health departments, coordinated care organizations and patient-centered primary care homes.

“Expanding traditional health worker capacity is a key component of our strategy to improve health outcomes for Oregon Health Plan beneficiaries,” said Ken Provencher, president and CEO of PacificSource. “These funds will support our community partners in training and certifying THWs to increase access to their services throughout the state.”

2020 CHE grant recipients include: Capitol Dental Care (Salem), Central City Concern (Portland), Centro Latino Americano (Eugene), DAWNS House (Bend), Dual Diagnosis Anonymous (Statewide), Rimrock Trail Treatment Services (Prineville) and WellMama (Eugene).

Over the last 11 years, the PacificSource CHE grants program has awarded more than $7 million in community grant awards to improve community health. Awards help providers advance healthcare delivery innovations in Oregon, Idaho, Montana and Washington. Applications are independently evaluated and awards go to organizations that prioritize advancing the Quadruple Aim and demonstrate significant positive impact for their patients, regardless of their insurance or PacificSource member status.

The next CHE grant cycle will open in January 2021. For more information, visit pacificsource.com/che-program.

