PacificSource Invests $50,000 in Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon’s La Pine Clubhouse

(Photo courtesy of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon)

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon (BGCCO) is proud to announce a $50,000 investment from PacificSource Community Solutions to support programming for youth and families at BGCCO’s new La Pine Club.

The partnership will help BGCCO address key Social Determinants of Health for families in South Deschutes County by supporting scholarships, program staffing and delivery, healthy meals and snacks, transportation, and Family Plus programming and wraparound support.

“It is always exciting to open a new club location…PacificSource’s investment is about so much more than just helping us open the doors in La Pine. Their support helps make sure any school age child in La Pine can actually get through those doors and have the support they need once they’re here,” said Michael Baker, CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Oregon. “For many of the families we serve, things like cost, transportation, access to food, or connecting with the right community resources can be significant barriers. This partnership with PacificSource helps us address those barriers alongside them.”

BGCCO opened its La Pine Clubhouse this fall at the La Pine Community Center, expanding access to consistent out-of-school time programming for youth and families in South Deschutes County. The Club currently serves elementary-aged youth from La Pine Elementary and Rosland Elementary, with programming focused on Academic Success, Healthy Lifestyles, and Character and Leadership.

PacificSource’s support will also help bring Family Plus programming to the La Pine Club, providing additional social-emotional and behavioral support for youth while helping families connect with resources that meet their unique needs. Through Family Plus, BGCCO provides mentoring, small group programming, trauma-informed support, and wraparound services that connect families with community resources related to food security, housing, transportation, behavioral health, and other needs.

“We know health is shaped by much more than what happens in a doctor’s office. It also depends on access to nutritious food, stable housing, supportive resources, and safe places where children can learn and grow. We’re proud to support the La Pine Boys & Girls Club and help expand these opportunities for families across South Deschutes County.” shared Lindsay Atagi, director, Central Oregon Coordinated Care Organization

Transportation is another important part of increasing access to the La Pine Club. BGCCO staff walk youth from La Pine Elementary to the Club, while a Club van provides transportation from Rosland Elementary. The van also helps youth access field trips, career exploration, health and wellness activities, and other experiences throughout Central Oregon.

The La Pine Clubhouse is BGCCO’s newest Club location and an important step in expanding access to safe, supportive out-of-school time programming for young people throughout Central Oregon.

www.bgcco.org