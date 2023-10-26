Pahlisch Homes Donates $750,000 to Homes For HOPE through Award-Winning Home Build in Bend

Pahlisch Homes has proudly donated $750,000 to Homes For HOPE, a nonprofit organization dedicated to fighting global poverty in partnership with the home-building industry. This generous contribution was made possible by constructing and selling a specially designed home in Bend.

Homes For HOPE is the building industry’s response to global poverty. To fight global poverty, a builder will identify a job to be a Homes for HOPE project. Trade partners, suppliers, and service providers choose to join the project by donating or discounting their time, talent, and resources, which maximizes the profit margin without compromising quality. Once the project is completed, the resulting donation is used to provide micro-finance loans to entrepreneurs living in impoverished countries worldwide. These loans have a 98 percent repayment rate and help stimulate economic growth, which helps gradually break the cycle of poverty.

Mat Nelson, CEO of Pahlisch Homes, expressed his appreciation for the trade partners and suppliers who made the donation possible. “We were shocked and humbled that our trade partners stepped up in such a huge way. Ultimately, we feel it is a testimony to the value of long-lasting relationships and the commitment to having a servant’s heart in everything we do,” said Nelson.

Homes For HOPE expressed gratitude for Pahlisch Homes’ partnership. Through their generosity, tens of thousands of underserved men and women around the world will have the capital they need to invest in their businesses and break the cycle of poverty for their families.

Pahlisch Homes remains steadfast in its commitment to making connections between people. The company’s partnership with Homes For HOPE exemplifies its dedication to building a better future for everyone.

For more information and a full list of Pahlisch’s Homes For HOPE project contributors, visit pahlischhomes.com/about/homes-for-HOPE.

About Pahlisch Homes:

Pahlisch Homes is a leading home builder known for its commitment to community. With a focus on creating places that enhance the lives of residents and contribute positively to communities, Pahlisch Homes has established itself as a trusted name in the industry.

About Homes For HOPE:

Homes For HOPE is a nonprofit organization that partners with the building industry to accomplish its mission of fighting global poverty.

