Pahlisch Partners with Homes for HOPE

(Photo courtesy of Pahlisch Homes)

In August, we had the pleasure of hosting an event to celebrate our partnership with Homes for HOPE, a nonprofit organization committed to investing in underserved families around the world. With funds donated by building industry partners, they provide savings services and loans that restore dignity and break the cycle of poverty.

Drake Holtry, Homes for HOPE’s Western U.S. Representative, shared his thoughts on the event in a recent blog post featured on our Front Porch. We are so excited about our partnership and look forward to future opportunities to work with Drake and the Homes for HOPE team!

