Parents Reminded to Get Children Immunized Before Wednesday, February 21

Beginning Wednesday, February 21, children will not be able to attend school or their childcare facility if their records show they are missing immunizations required for school attendance or do not have an appropriate medical or non-medical exemption. Last year, over a thousand students in Deschutes County were impacted.

Parents whose children are not up to date on their immunizations will receive a mailed letter letting them know what immunizations their child is missing and to have records updated with their school/childcare facility prior to February 21.

Immunization requirements are state law that applies to all public and private schools, preschools, Head Starts, and certified childcare facilities.

“Ensuring that your child is vaccinated against preventable diseases protects not only your child from potentially devastating illness, but also protects our schools and our community as a whole,” said Sarah Van Meter, Deschutes County Health Services Immunization Coordinator.

If you are a parent to a child entering seventh through twelfth grades, one dose of Tdap is required. (Tdap is a tetanus, diphtheria and pertussis (whooping cough) booster).

Parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their health care provider, their local School Based Health Center, or Deschutes County’s clinic at 541-322-7499 to schedule an appointment. Local pharmacies are also an option for children who are older than seven.

School-Based Health Center Information

Please call for an appointment. Children from 0-18 years old can be seen. Services will not be denied based on insurance coverage or ability to pay.

Bend:

Bend High School — 541-383-3005

Redmond:

A. Lynch Elementary — 541-383-3005

Redmond High School — 541-383-3005

Sisters:

Sisters High School — 541-383-3005

La Pine:

La Pine SBHC — 541-536-0400

Immunization Requirements

For more information on Oregon’s Law regarding immunization requirements for each grade, please visit Oregon Health Authority’s Required Shots for School and Children’s Facilities web page.

For a quick reference, please see the School Bus Flyer, available in multiple languages:

For questions regarding immunization requirements for school, please call the Deschutes County School Law information line at: 541-322-7451.

