Pars for Paws Golf Tournament Update

Event to Feature One-of-a-Kind Helicopter Ball Drop!

Three Rivers Humane Society has exciting updates for its furrrrrrrrst-ever Pars for Paws Golf Tournament, Saturday, September 17 at Desert Peaks Golf Club in Madras.

The community is invited to join us for our one-of-a-kind helicopter ball drop, which will rain down golf balls on the driving range at 12:30pm. The winner closest to the pin wins $100 in cash and an annual couple’s pass to Desert Peaks valued at $700. Each golfer receives one free ticket. Tickets are only $10 and are available for the entire community on the day of the FUNdraiser.

Thanks to our many sponsors including Gary Gruner Chevrolet, Mud Bay, Indian Head Casino and Hooker Creek, for every golfer, we are able to offer two free drink tickets for a beverage of choice during the tournament. Each golfer will receive lunch at no charge, a coupon for a free golf club, a ticket for our outstanding raffle including a round of golf for four at Brasada Ranch, 18 holes at Widgi Creek, four rounds of golf at Meadow Lakes, $100 gift card to Coastal Farm and Ranch, gift cards to Black Bear Diner in addition too many fantastic items to list.

But, there’s more! Each golfer will have a chance to win a $25,000 hole-in-one prize on hole #6. Cash prizes of $50 each are awarded longest drive, longest drive with a putter, longest marshmallow drive, closest to the pin, straightest drive and lowest par.

The fundraiser will feature two 9-hole shotgun scramble starts: one at 9am and the second at 1pm. The cost is $100 per player or $400 for a golf foursome. Sign up today via the Three Rivers Humane Society website.

Additional event sponsors include Madras Sanitary Services, Central Electric Co-Op and Patty Cordoni, realtor. Sponsorship opportunities are still available ranging in support levels from $250 to $2,000. Visit the Three Rivers Humane Society website to learn more or contact Erin at erin@centraloregonaf.org for details. We are also looking for volunteers to help the day of the tournament. Sign up here for the opportunity that works best for you.

In the past 18 months, the costs to operate the shelter have increased dramatically. It now costs nearly $29 per day to house a dog at our facility.

“This event will help raise funds so we can deliver and maintain our high level of service to Madras and Jefferson County,” said Stephen Drynan, executive director of Three Rivers Humane Society. “This time is especially challenging, but we know that with support from the community, we can continue to be THE resource for animal welfare in northern Central Oregon.”

Find your new best furry friend by visiting Three Rivers Humane Society, 1694 SE McTaggart Road in Madras. The shelter is open 10am to 5pm Tuesday through Saturday.

centraloregonaf.org