Partial Hospitalization Program for Substance Abuse at Drug Rehab Philadelphia

Falling into drug dependence can happen quickly, leaving people confused about what’s going on in their lives. Several people seek treatment for their drug addictions at rehab centers, which provide a choice of programs to assist them in overcoming their addiction. These treatment strategies provide patients with care and thorough support throughout their substance abuse rehabilitation.

Every other community in Philadelphia has some drug misuse among its residents. In fact, drug-related deaths in the city are increasing at an alarming rate. However, the city is working hard to combat drug usage by providing access to services that aid in rectifying the harmful impacts that drugs have had on the population.

Partial Hospitalization Program

PHP stands for Partial Hospitalization Program. Patients in this treatment program are permitted to stay the evening at their residence and the day undergoing care at a secure, supportive facility. Patients frequently devote a significant amount of their week seeking individualized, evidence-based care. Partial hospitalization emphasizes the patient’s complete therapy and is meant to avoid or limit in-patient hospitalization.

PHP at Daybreak Solutions Treatment

Through its many in-patients, outpatient, and partial hospitalization programs, drug rehab Philadelphia has stepped in to assist all individuals dealing with any type of drug usage. Daybreak Alcohol & Drug Rehab , based in Philadelphia, provides a variety of treatment alternatives for alcohol and substance misuse, with PHP being one of the most effective. So, what can you expect from Daybreak Treatment Solutions’ PHP program? That will be covered in the parts that follow:

What to expect?

After enrolling in drug rehab in Philadelphia, you can expect a certain method that follows for their patients and is supposed to comply with all standards.

Individualized treatment

One of the most initials things a patient can expect from the treatment is individualized treatment. After patients enroll in the program, they will meet with the medical experts to make a personalized plan for their recovery. This individualized treatment will focus on their intensity of addiction and recovery rate, allowing them to rehabilitate more effectively.

Comprehensive treatment for weeks

To begin, Daybreak Treatment Solution will engage you for a complete and intense clinical treatment term of 3-5 weeks. In this drug rehab in Philadelphia, people typically begin therapy after completing their in-patient drug treatment program. Some people also join the program following detoxification to help themselves heal more effectively.

Attendance 6 days a week

After joining the program, patients must attend the supervised program six days a week. The program typically begins at 8:30 a.m. and runs until 3:30 p.m. This helps people resume their everyday lives following the treatment session while recovering themselves.

Follows a holistic approach

Daybreak Treatment Solutions’ program provides a holistic method for treating patients and assisting them in recovering from any substance dependency. This approach also enables people to recover more efficiently by using healing practices that promote mental and physical well-being. Yoga, exercise, massage therapy, mindfulness, and nutrition education are some of the treatment activities.

A structured activity

Daybreak Treatment Solutions provides several activities that patients must participate in to help them recover in a more pleasant and better way. This supports their quick recovery. They are expected to participate in group therapy to interact with other program participants. Family and gender-specific group therapy is also available to provide a more comfortable setting for rehabilitation.

Furthermore, the center offers educational activities and relapse prevention programs to assist people in mentally recovering. To effectively complete the program, patients must complete a 12-step facilitation program. Drug rehab Philadelphia also provides mental support to patients through Trauma-Focused Therapy.