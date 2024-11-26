Partners In Care Achieves Five Star CMS Ratings for Patient Care

For the third year in a row, Partners In Care has been recognized with a prestigious five-star rating on the Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (CAHPS) Hospice Survey. The Home Health team at Partners In Care also achieved a five-star rating from the Home Health Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HHCAHPS) Home Health Survey from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS).

Long renowned for an unwavering commitment to delivering high-quality, compassionate, patient-centered hospice and home health care to individuals and their families in Central Oregon, this dual recognition reflects the nonprofit’s dedication to excellence and service.

A nationally recognized tool, the CAHPS Hospice Survey measures family satisfaction with hospice care teams across many aspects of the care experience including emotional and spiritual support, communication, respect, and overall satisfaction. Achieving a five-star rating signifies an exceptional level of service that ranks Partners In Care in the top 13% statewide and 15% nationally. Notably, Partners In Care is one of five hospices in all of Oregon with this five-star quality rating, and the only one in Central Oregon. Of those families surveyed by Medicare, 95 percent would recommend Partners In Care hospice services to others seeking care, 11% higher than the national average.

Receiving a five-star rating on the HHCAHPS demonstrates a high level of home health patient satisfaction, well above average when compared with other agencies nationwide. Of patients surveyed by CMS following home health services, 88 percent would recommend Partners In Care home health services to others, 10% higher than the national average.

These ratings serve as a valuable resource for patients and families, empowering them to make informed decisions about their healthcare options. Star ratings are posted at Medicare’s Care Compare website, which provides a single user-friendly interface that offers helpful information including cost, quality of care, volume of services, and caregiver feedback, such as the willingness to recommend an organization for care.

“We are very proud of our team and the exemplary care that our clinicians provide every day to our patients, their family members, and caregivers,” said Kristi Williams, RN, Quality Program Manager at Partners In Care. “This dual recognition for hospice and home health is a testament to the strong and patient-focused team we have here at Partners In Care. We take care of patients and families as if they were our own family members and strive for excellence, compassion, and dignity across all service lines.”

The success of the hospice and home health services at Partners In Care can be attributed to the exceptional team of healthcare professionals who demonstrate unparalleled expertise and empathy in their work. From doctors and nurses to home care aides, social workers, therapists, chaplains, volunteers, and administrative support, the Partners In Care team is driven by a genuine passion for serving their patients and their loved ones during some of life’s most challenging journeys.

Partner In Care’s strong emphasis on building relationships and fostering open lines of communication with patients and their families also sets the organization apart. Hospice and home health clinicians understand the importance of keeping families informed, listening to concerns, and meeting patients’ individual needs. Through responsive and compassionate communication, Partners In Care creates a supportive and trusting environment for everyone involved and keeps the focus of care on the patient.

As Central Oregon’s population continues to grow and age, the demand for high-quality hospice and home health services in the region also increases. Dedicated to our communities in Bend, Redmond, La Pine, Sisters, Sunriver, Prineville, Tumalo, Terrebonne, Madras, Crooked River Ranch, Gilchrist, Chemult, Fort Rock, and Christmas Valley, the Partners In Care hospice and home health teams are committed to serving our patients and their families while continuing to set the standard for exceptional care for those with chronic, serious, or terminal illnesses.

About Partners In Care:

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and nearly 200 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

Partners In Care has achieved a five-star hospice and home health rating from patient and family surveys through CMS in 2024. The nonprofit is also a five-star We Honor Veterans national hospice partner, selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization as a leader in caring for veterans’ unique needs at end of life. Partners In Care was also chosen by the Central Oregon community as the Bend Bulletin’s ‘Best of Bend’ hospice for 2024.

partnersbend.org • 541-382-5882