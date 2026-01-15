Partners In Care Announces Galentine’s Celebration to Support Queen of Hearts Campaign

Local nonprofit Partners In Care invites community members in Central Oregon to an evening of connection, celebration and purpose at its Galentine’s event, taking place Saturday, February 7 from 5-7pm at The Flamingo Room, located at 70 SW Century Dr. #130 in Bend. Tickets are $50, which includes appetizers and refreshments, and the event is open to the public. Visit partnersbend.org/galentines to learn more and to buy tickets.

Designed as a joyful gathering for women and friends, the Galentine’s event offers guests a chance to enjoy community and conversation while learning more about Partners In Care’s transformative Queen of Hearts fundraising campaign.

Queen of Hearts is a community effort to build a sustainable endowment for Partners In Care’s Hospice House. The campaign seeks 1,000 donors giving $1,000 each to honor or remember a woman who has made a meaningful impact in their lives.

This endowment will help ensure that the newly built Hospice House — made possible through the generosity of the community — continues to serve patients and families east of the Cascades for generations to come.

“Galentine’s is a celebration of the women who lift us up, and the Queen of Hearts initiative gives our community a powerful way to honor them,” said Morgan Sartin, philanthropy manager at Partners In Care. “Every gift strengthens the Hospice House endowment and ensures compassionate care for families across Central Oregon for generations.”

About Partners In Care:

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and nearly 200 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

Partners In Care has achieved a five-star hospice and home health rating from patient and family surveys through CMS in 2024. The nonprofit is also a five-star We Honor Veterans national hospice partner (one of only three in the whole state of Oregon), selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization as a leader in caring for veterans’ unique needs at end of life.

partnersbend.org • 541–382-5882