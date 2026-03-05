Partners In Care Announces Mother’s Day Tea to Support Queen of Hearts Campaign

Local nonprofit Partners In Care is delighted to announce its upcoming Mother’s Day Tea, an elegant gathering created to honor and celebrate mothers in our community. The event will take place Sunday, May 3, from 2-4pm at the beautiful Tetherow Resort in Bend. Tickets cost $50, which include food and beverages.

Guests will enjoy a refined afternoon tea experience featuring thoughtfully selected teas, sweet and savory bites, and a warm, uplifting atmosphere perfect for celebrating the women who raised us while supporting a vital local cause.

Proceeds from Mother’s Day Tea will benefit Partners In Care’s Queen of Hearts initiative, a philanthropic effort with a bold and inspiring goal: to bring together 1,000 donors each contributing $1,000 to build a $1 million endowment for Hospice House. This endowment will help ensure access to high‑quality, compassionate hospice care for generations to come.

“Mother’s Day Tea is a celebration of the women who raised us, and the Queen of Hearts initiative gives our community a powerful way to honor them,” said Morgan Sartin, Philanthropy Manager at Partners In Care. “Every gift strengthens the Hospice House endowment and ensures compassionate care for families across Central Oregon for generations.”

Tetherow Resort’s stunning setting and exceptional hospitality further elevate this meaningful celebration.

Event Details

What: Mother’s Day Tea

When: Sunday, May 3, 2:00–4:00 p.m.

Where: Tetherow Resort, Bend, Oregon

Cost: $50

Visit partnersbend.org/mothersday to learn more and purchase event tickets.

Learn more about Partners In Care services at partnersbend.org or call 541-382-5882 to speak with a team member.

About Partners In Care:

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and nearly 200 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

Partners In Care has achieved a five-star hospice and home health rating from patient and family surveys through CMS in 2024. The nonprofit is also a five-star We Honor Veterans national hospice partner (one of only three in the state of Oregon), selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization as a leader in caring for veterans’ unique needs at end of life.

partnersbend.org