Partners In Care Announces New Chief Executive Officer

Partners In Care, the region’s leading nonprofit hospice, home health, and palliative care provider, recently announced the appointment of John Weinsheim as its next chief executive officer, effective July 1, 2026, and the upcoming retirement of current CEO Greg Hagfors, who has led the organization since 2022. The selection followed a rigorous search process that recognized exceptional talent and reflected the remarkable depth of leadership that exists at Partners In Care.

John Weinsheim, MPA, FACMPE, is a healthcare leader whose career has been defined by a commitment to patient-centered care, caregiver engagement, and building organizations where quality and compassion are inseparable. He has spent more than 30 years developing and leading healthcare teams across the Pacific Northwest and Midwest, consistently crediting the people around him for the success of the organizations he has served. Known for cultivating strong staff culture, John has built teams recognized for exceptional engagement and among the lowest turnover rates in their health systems, a reflection of the kind of leadership that puts people first. Most recently, he has served as Executive Vice President of Kootenai Clinic in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, where he has fostered one of the highest caregiver engagement cultures in the health system while overseeing a large multispecialty clinical delivery organization. Prior to that, John spent nearly a decade at St. Charles Health System in Bend, where he built the employed physician group from the ground up, growing it through a deep focus on provider relationships, quality improvement, and community partnership. He holds a Master of Public Administration with a Healthcare Agency concentration from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh and is a Fellow of the American College of Medical Practice Executives. John and his family first moved to Central Oregon in 2010, and he has long admired Partners In Care’s mission and reputation. John is eager to serve the Central Oregon community he calls home.

“Leading Partners In Care is a homecoming in every sense of the word,” said Weinsheim. “This organization has earned an extraordinary reputation for compassionate, high-quality care, and I am honored to carry that mission forward. My commitment is to build on the remarkable foundation Greg and this team have created, and to ensure Partners In Care remains the most trusted name in hospice, home health, and palliative care in Central Oregon for generations to come.”

The Partners In Care Governing Board expressed strong confidence in the organization’s new leadership following a thorough and deliberate search process. The Board was drawn to Weinsheim’s rare combination of deep commitment to caregiver culture and quality patient care, combined with his strategic acumen, and genuine connection to Central Oregon. His familiarity with the region’s healthcare landscape, and with Partners In Care itself, along with his proven ability to build high-performing, mission-aligned organizations, made him the clear choice to lead the organization into its next chapter.

Greg Hagfors’ retirement marks the close of a period of significant growth and impact for the community-based nonprofit. Since assuming the role of CEO in 2022, Hagfors provided steady leadership through a time of expansion and innovation, most notably overseeing the opening of the organization’s 12-bed Hospice House, the only in-patient specialty hospice hospital east of the Cascades. This milestone significantly expanded access to inpatient hospice care and reinforced Partners In Care’s role as a trusted nonprofit healthcare provider in the region.

“Serving as CEO of Partners In Care has been an honor,” said Hagfors. “From the beginning, my intention was to lead this organization with the same compassion and dignity that our clinical staff show patients and families every day. I am deeply proud of what we have accomplished together and confident in the organization’s future.”

The Partners In Care Governing Board expressed deep gratitude for Hagfors’ leadership and the lasting mark he has left on the organization. He came to Partners In Care at a pivotal moment and led with integrity, steadiness, and unwavering dedication to the mission. The opening of the Hospice House a milestone years in the making, and the opening of a Hospice Pharmacy in collaboration with Dragonfly Pharmacy, stand as defining achievements of his tenure, both expanding access to care in a way that will benefit Central Oregon families for decades to come. The Board and the entire Partners In Care family wish him a well-earned and joyful retirement.

With the appointment of John Weinsheim, Partners In Care enters its next chapter with a leader whose values align deeply with the organization’s mission, and with the remarkable team that carries that mission forward every day. The Board recognizes that the strength of Partners In Care has never resided in any single leader, but in the collective dedication of its staff, its volunteers, and its leadership team, whose excellence and passion for this work are what make this organization extraordinary. John inherits not just a strong organization, but an exceptional team, and the Board is confident that together, the quality of care and the trust of the community that Partners In Care has earned will only deepen.

About Partners In Care

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and nearly 200 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

Partners In Care has achieved a five-star hospice and home health rating from patient and family surveys through CMS in 2024. The nonprofit is also a five-star We Honor Veterans national hospice partner (one of only three in the state of Oregon), selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization as a leader in caring for veterans’ unique needs at end of life.

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