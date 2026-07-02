Partners In Care Community Education

Local nonprofit Partners In Care invites community members in Central Oregon to its engaging, in-person education series. For the past 18 years, Partners In Care has been providing no-cost community education on a myriad of topics such as preparing for end of life, facing a serious illness, and caregiver tips and resources.

The next community education class of 2026 at Partners In Care is on the topic of “Understanding Dementia-Related Behaviors: A Caregiver’s Guide.” This class is presented at no cost on Thursday, July 16, from 11am -12pm in the Wyatt Room at Partners In Care in Bend located at 2611 NE Courtney Dr. Lunch will graciously be provided at no cost by Whispering Winds Retirement at 10:45am.

Partners In Care is honored to welcome back Dr. Allison Lindauer, a nationally certified gerontological nurse practitioner and associate professor at OHSU’s Oregon Aging and Alzheimer’s Disease Research Center. Dr. Lindauer has 20 years of experience in aging care, specializing in dementia caregiving, telehealth, and community engagement. Attendees will gain practical strategies to better understand and manage common dementia-related behaviors while supporting the well-being of both the person living with dementia and their care partners.

“Families often struggle to make sense of dementia-related behaviors and don’t know how to respond,” said Simeon Rose, Business Development and Community Education Manager at Partners In Care. “My hope is that attendees leave with greater understanding, practical advice, and the confidence to support their loved one along the journey.”

Space is limited, and RSVPs are requested. Call (541) 410-3918 or email communityevents@partnersbend.org to RSVP. Parking available at 2611 NE Courtney Drive, Bend, OR, 97701. Future classes will be shared on the Partners In Care website at partnersbend.org/community-education.

Learn more about Partners In Care services at partnersbend.org or call 541-382-5882 to speak with a team member.

About Partners In Care:

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and nearly 200 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

Partners In Care has achieved a five-star hospice and home health rating from patient and family surveys through CMS in 2025. The nonprofit is also a five-star We Honor Veterans national hospice partner, selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization as a leader in caring for veterans’ unique needs at end of life.

partnersbend.org