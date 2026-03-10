Partners In Care Community Education: Living Well to Age Well – A Doctor’s Guide to Healthy Aging

Local nonprofit Partners In Care invites community members in Central Oregon to its engaging, in-person education series. For the past 18 years, Partners In Care has been providing no-cost community education on a myriad of topics such as preparing for end of life, facing a serious illness, and caregiver tips and resources.

The next community education class of 2026 at Partners In Care is on the topic of “Living Well to Age Well – A Doctor’s Guide to Healthy Aging.” This class is presented at no cost on Wednesday, April 1st, from 12:00pm to 1:00pm in the Wyatt Room at Partners In Care in Bend located at 2611 NE Courtney Dr. Lunch will graciously be provided at no cost by Whispering Winds Retirement at 11:45am.

Partners In Care welcomes Dr. Lance Adams, MD, a board‑certified family medicine physician who has cared for patients in Bend since 2019. He completed his residency training at Idaho State University in Pocatello and went on to serve as a hospitalist in rural communities across the country, gaining broad experience in the complex medical needs of older adults. During this class, Dr. Adams will share practical habits that support healthy aging for people at different stages of later life. He will offer straightforward guidance for maintaining well‑being and managing the common challenges many older adults experience.

“We value the expertise Dr. Adams brings to our community, especially his focus on the needs of older adults,” said Simeon Rose, business development and community education manager at Partners In Care. “He offers a clear and informed perspective on what supports healthier aging.”

Space is limited, and RSVPs are requested. Call 541-706-1335 or email communityevents@partnersbend.org to RSVP. Parking available at 2611 NE Courtney Drive, Bend. Future classes will be shared on the Partners In Care website at partnersbend.org/community-education/.

About Partners In Care:

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and nearly 200 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

Partners In Care has achieved a five-star hospice and home health rating from patient and family surveys through CMS in 2024. The nonprofit is also a five-star We Honor Veterans national hospice partner (one of only three in the whole state of Oregon), selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization as a leader in caring for veterans’ unique needs at end of life.

partnersbend.org • 541–382-5882