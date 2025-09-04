Partners In Care Community Education – Understanding Dementia: A Community Conversation

Local nonprofit Partners In Care invites community members in Central Oregon to its engaging, in-person education series. For the past 17 years, Partners In Care has been providing no-cost community education on a myriad of topics such as preparing for end of life, facing a serious illness, and caregiver tips and resources.

The fifth community education class of 2025 is on the topic of Understanding Dementia – A Community Conversation. This class is presented in partnership with Nexus Wound Consultants and OHSU at no cost on Monday, September 15, from 11am-1pm in the Wyatt Room at Partners In Care in Bend. Lunch will graciously be provided at no cost by Whispering Winds Retirement from 12-12:15 pm.

The class presenters will be Dr. Allison Lindauer, a gerontological nurse practitioner and researcher at OHSU, and Dr. Gregory Ferenz, a neurologist specializing in memory care and dementia care in Central Oregon. Together, they’ll explore what dementia is, the different types, and current treatment options including insights from recent research. This event offers valuable information for caregivers, healthcare professionals, and all those interested in learning more about dementia. Please note that those who are unable to attend the entire class are welcome to come for either the first hour to hear Dr. Lindauer or the second hour to hear Dr. Ferenz. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own questions.

“This event is about creating space for conversation about dementia with community members and clinical experts,” said Simeon Rose, community relations specialist at Partners In Care. “We want people to leave feeling more informed, more supported, and more connected. Special thanks to Keri Turner with Nexus Wound Consultants for making this event possible!”

RSVPs are encouraged. Call 541-706-1335 or email communityevents@partnersbend.org to RSVP. Parking available at 2611 NE Courtney Drive, Bend, OR, 97701. Future classes will be shared on the Partners In Care website at partnersbend.org/community-education.

About Partners In Care:

Partners In Care is a local, independent, 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization serving a 10,000 square mile region of Central Oregon. It is now the leading provider of hospice, home health, and palliative care in the region, with over 200 staff members and nearly 200 volunteers. In addition to community Hospice care in homes, facilities, and Hospice House, Partners In Care also provides: Home Health in the patient’s home or care facility; Palliative Care symptom management and support; a non-medical case management program called Transitions; and Grief Support for adults and children experiencing a loss.

Partners In Care has achieved a five-star hospice and home health rating from patient and family surveys through CMS in 2024. The nonprofit is also a five-star We Honor Veterans national hospice partner (one of only three in the whole state of Oregon), selected by the National Hospice and Palliative Care Organization as a leader in caring for veterans’ unique needs at end of life.

partnersbend.org • 541-382-5882